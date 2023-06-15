Nottingham Forest fixtures released for Premier League 2023/24 season

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nottingham Forest will begin the new Premier League season with a trip to Arsenal.

Fixtures for the 2023/24 campaign were released on Thursday, less than three weeks after the conclusion last season and only five days on from Manchester City securing that historic treble.

Following two seasons disrupted by the Covid pandemic, the most recent campaign was longer than ever to make space for the first Fifa men’s World Cup and also saw fixtures shuffled around following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 2023/24 season is therefore expected to see a return to a relatively ‘normal’ schedule. However, City’s involvement in December’s Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia will force at least two of their games to be rescheduled.

Nottingham Forest’s 2023/24 fixtures

12/08/2023 12:30 Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

19/08/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United

26/08/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Nottingham Forest

02/09/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

16/09/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Burnley

23/09/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Nottingham Forest

30/09/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Brentford

07/10/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

21/10/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Luton Town

28/10/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Nottingham Forest

04/11/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

11/11/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Nottingham Forest

25/11/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Brighton

02/12/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Everton

05/12/2023 19:45 Fulham v Nottingham Forest

09/12/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Nottingham Forest

16/12/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur

23/12/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v A.F.C. Bournemouth

26/12/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest

30/12/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Manchester United

13/01/2024 15:00 Brentford v Nottingham Forest

30/01/2024 19:45 Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

03/02/2024 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest

10/02/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United

17/02/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest v West Ham United

24/02/2024 15:00 Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest

02/03/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

09/03/2024 15:00 Brighton v Nottingham Forest

16/03/2024 15:00 Luton Town v Nottingham Forest

30/03/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace

02/04/2024 19:45 Nottingham Forest v Fulham

06/04/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest

13/04/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton

20/04/2024 15:00 Everton v Nottingham Forest

27/04/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Manchester City

04/05/2024 15:00 Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest

11/05/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

19/05/2024 16:00 Burnley v Nottingham Forest