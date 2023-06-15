Nottingham Forest fixtures released for Premier League 2023/24 season
The full fixture list for the new season was released on Thursday
Nottingham Forest will begin the new Premier League season with a trip to Arsenal.
Fixtures for the 2023/24 campaign were released on Thursday, less than three weeks after the conclusion last season and only five days on from Manchester City securing that historic treble.
Following two seasons disrupted by the Covid pandemic, the most recent campaign was longer than ever to make space for the first Fifa men’s World Cup and also saw fixtures shuffled around following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The 2023/24 season is therefore expected to see a return to a relatively ‘normal’ schedule. However, City’s involvement in December’s Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia will force at least two of their games to be rescheduled.
Nottingham Forest’s 2023/24 fixtures
12/08/2023 12:30 Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
19/08/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United
26/08/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Nottingham Forest
02/09/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
16/09/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Burnley
23/09/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Nottingham Forest
30/09/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Brentford
07/10/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
21/10/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Luton Town
28/10/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
04/11/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa
11/11/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Nottingham Forest
25/11/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Brighton
02/12/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Everton
05/12/2023 19:45 Fulham v Nottingham Forest
09/12/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Nottingham Forest
16/12/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur
23/12/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v A.F.C. Bournemouth
26/12/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest
30/12/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Manchester United
13/01/2024 15:00 Brentford v Nottingham Forest
30/01/2024 19:45 Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
03/02/2024 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
10/02/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United
17/02/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest v West Ham United
24/02/2024 15:00 Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
02/03/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
09/03/2024 15:00 Brighton v Nottingham Forest
16/03/2024 15:00 Luton Town v Nottingham Forest
30/03/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
02/04/2024 19:45 Nottingham Forest v Fulham
06/04/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest
13/04/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton
20/04/2024 15:00 Everton v Nottingham Forest
27/04/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Manchester City
04/05/2024 15:00 Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest
11/05/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
19/05/2024 16:00 Burnley v Nottingham Forest
