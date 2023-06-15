Brentford fixtures released for Premier League 2023/24 season
The full fixture list for the new season was released on Thursday
Brentford will begin the new Premier League season with the visit of Tottenham.
The Bees produced another impressive Premier League campaign last time out and will be aiming for another top half finish after ending the term ninth – though they will start the season without the banned Ivan Toney.
Fixtures for the 2023/24 campaign were released on Thursday, less than three weeks after the conclusion last season and only five days on from Manchester City securing that historic treble.
Following two seasons disrupted by the Covid pandemic, the most recent campaign was longer than ever to make space for the first Fifa men’s World Cup and also saw fixtures shuffled around following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The 2023/24 season is therefore expected to see a return to a relatively ‘normal’ schedule. However, City’s involvement in December’s Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia will force at least two of their games to be rescheduled.
Brentford’s 2023/24 fixtures
13/08/2023 14:00 Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur
19/08/2023 15:00 Fulham v Brentford
26/08/2023 15:00 Brentford v Crystal Palace
02/09/2023 15:00 Brentford v A.F.C. Bournemouth
16/09/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Brentford
23/09/2023 15:00 Brentford v Everton
30/09/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Brentford
07/10/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Brentford
21/10/2023 15:00 Brentford v Burnley
28/10/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Brentford
04/11/2023 15:00 Brentford v West Ham United
11/11/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Brentford
25/11/2023 15:00 Brentford v Arsenal
02/12/2023 15:00 Brentford v Luton Town
05/12/2023 19:45 Brighton v Brentford
09/12/2023 15:00 Sheffield United v Brentford
16/12/2023 15:00 Brentford v Aston Villa
23/12/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Brentford
26/12/2023 15:00 Brentford v Wolverhampton
30/12/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Brentford
13/01/2024 15:00 Brentford v Nottingham Forest
30/01/2024 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford
03/02/2024 15:00 Brentford v Manchester City
10/02/2024 15:00 Wolverhampton v Brentford
17/02/2024 15:00 Brentford v Liverpool
24/02/2024 15:00 West Ham United v Brentford
02/03/2024 15:00 Brentford v Chelsea
09/03/2024 15:00 Arsenal v Brentford
16/03/2024 15:00 Burnley v Brentford
30/03/2024 15:00 Brentford v Manchester United
02/04/2024 19:45 Brentford v Brighton
06/04/2024 15:00 Aston Villa v Brentford
13/04/2024 15:00 Brentford v Sheffield United
20/04/2024 15:00 Luton Town v Brentford
27/04/2024 15:00 Everton v Brentford
04/05/2024 15:00 Brentford v Fulham
11/05/2024 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Brentford
19/05/2024 16:00 Brentford v Newcastle United
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies