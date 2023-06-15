Brentford fixtures released for Premier League 2023/24 season

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brentford will begin the new Premier League season with the visit of Tottenham.

The Bees produced another impressive Premier League campaign last time out and will be aiming for another top half finish after ending the term ninth – though they will start the season without the banned Ivan Toney.

Fixtures for the 2023/24 campaign were released on Thursday, less than three weeks after the conclusion last season and only five days on from Manchester City securing that historic treble.

Following two seasons disrupted by the Covid pandemic, the most recent campaign was longer than ever to make space for the first Fifa men’s World Cup and also saw fixtures shuffled around following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 2023/24 season is therefore expected to see a return to a relatively ‘normal’ schedule. However, City’s involvement in December’s Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia will force at least two of their games to be rescheduled.

Brentford’s 2023/24 fixtures

13/08/2023 14:00 Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur

19/08/2023 15:00 Fulham v Brentford

26/08/2023 15:00 Brentford v Crystal Palace

02/09/2023 15:00 Brentford v A.F.C. Bournemouth

16/09/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Brentford

23/09/2023 15:00 Brentford v Everton

30/09/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Brentford

07/10/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Brentford

21/10/2023 15:00 Brentford v Burnley

28/10/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Brentford

04/11/2023 15:00 Brentford v West Ham United

11/11/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Brentford

25/11/2023 15:00 Brentford v Arsenal

02/12/2023 15:00 Brentford v Luton Town

05/12/2023 19:45 Brighton v Brentford

09/12/2023 15:00 Sheffield United v Brentford

16/12/2023 15:00 Brentford v Aston Villa

23/12/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Brentford

26/12/2023 15:00 Brentford v Wolverhampton

30/12/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Brentford

13/01/2024 15:00 Brentford v Nottingham Forest

30/01/2024 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford

03/02/2024 15:00 Brentford v Manchester City

10/02/2024 15:00 Wolverhampton v Brentford

17/02/2024 15:00 Brentford v Liverpool

24/02/2024 15:00 West Ham United v Brentford

02/03/2024 15:00 Brentford v Chelsea

09/03/2024 15:00 Arsenal v Brentford

16/03/2024 15:00 Burnley v Brentford

30/03/2024 15:00 Brentford v Manchester United

02/04/2024 19:45 Brentford v Brighton

06/04/2024 15:00 Aston Villa v Brentford

13/04/2024 15:00 Brentford v Sheffield United

20/04/2024 15:00 Luton Town v Brentford

27/04/2024 15:00 Everton v Brentford

04/05/2024 15:00 Brentford v Fulham

11/05/2024 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Brentford

19/05/2024 16:00 Brentford v Newcastle United