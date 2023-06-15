Bournemouth fixtures released for Premier League 2023/24 season
The full fixture list for the new season was released on Thursday
Bournemouth will begin the new Premier League season with the visit of West Ham.
Fixtures for the 2023/24 campaign were released on Thursday, less than three weeks after the conclusion last season and only five days on from Manchester City securing that historic treble.
Following two seasons disrupted by the Covid pandemic, the most recent campaign was longer than ever to make space for the first Fifa men’s World Cup and also saw fixtures shuffled around following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The 2023/24 season is therefore expected to see a return to a relatively ‘normal’ schedule. However, City’s involvement in December’s Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia will force at least two of their games to be rescheduled.
Bournemouth’s 2023/24 fixtures
12/08/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v West Ham United
19/08/2023 15:00 Liverpool v A.F.C. Bournemouth
26/08/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur
02/09/2023 15:00 Brentford v A.F.C. Bournemouth
16/09/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Chelsea
23/09/2023 15:00 Brighton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
30/09/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Arsenal
07/10/2023 15:00 Everton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
21/10/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Wolverhampton
28/10/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Burnley
04/11/2023 15:00 Manchester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth
11/11/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Newcastle United
25/11/2023 15:00 Sheffield United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
02/12/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Aston Villa
05/12/2023 20:00 Crystal Palace v A.F.C. Bournemouth
09/12/2023 15:00 Manchester United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
16/12/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Luton Town
23/12/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v A.F.C. Bournemouth
26/12/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Fulham
30/12/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v A.F.C. Bournemouth
13/01/2024 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Liverpool
30/01/2024 19:45 West Ham United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
03/02/2024 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
10/02/2024 15:00 Fulham v A.F.C. Bournemouth
17/02/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
24/02/2024 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester City
02/03/2024 15:00 Burnley v A.F.C. Bournemouth
09/03/2024 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Sheffield United
16/03/2024 15:00 Wolverhampton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
30/03/2024 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Everton
02/04/2024 19:45 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
06/04/2024 15:00 Luton Town v A.F.C. Bournemouth
13/04/2024 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester United
20/04/2024 15:00 Aston Villa v A.F.C. Bournemouth
27/04/2024 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Brighton
04/05/2024 15:00 Arsenal v A.F.C. Bournemouth
11/05/2024 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Brentford
19/05/2024 16:00 Chelsea v A.F.C. Bournemouth
