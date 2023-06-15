Bournemouth fixtures released for Premier League 2023/24 season

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bournemouth will begin the new Premier League season with the visit of West Ham.

Fixtures for the 2023/24 campaign were released on Thursday, less than three weeks after the conclusion last season and only five days on from Manchester City securing that historic treble.

Following two seasons disrupted by the Covid pandemic, the most recent campaign was longer than ever to make space for the first Fifa men’s World Cup and also saw fixtures shuffled around following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 2023/24 season is therefore expected to see a return to a relatively ‘normal’ schedule. However, City’s involvement in December’s Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia will force at least two of their games to be rescheduled.

Bournemouth’s 2023/24 fixtures

12/08/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v West Ham United

19/08/2023 15:00 Liverpool v A.F.C. Bournemouth

26/08/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur

02/09/2023 15:00 Brentford v A.F.C. Bournemouth

16/09/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Chelsea

23/09/2023 15:00 Brighton v A.F.C. Bournemouth

30/09/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Arsenal

07/10/2023 15:00 Everton v A.F.C. Bournemouth

21/10/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Wolverhampton

28/10/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Burnley

04/11/2023 15:00 Manchester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth

11/11/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Newcastle United

25/11/2023 15:00 Sheffield United v A.F.C. Bournemouth

02/12/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Aston Villa

05/12/2023 20:00 Crystal Palace v A.F.C. Bournemouth

09/12/2023 15:00 Manchester United v A.F.C. Bournemouth

16/12/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Luton Town

23/12/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v A.F.C. Bournemouth

26/12/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Fulham

30/12/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v A.F.C. Bournemouth

13/01/2024 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Liverpool

30/01/2024 19:45 West Ham United v A.F.C. Bournemouth

03/02/2024 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest

10/02/2024 15:00 Fulham v A.F.C. Bournemouth

17/02/2024 15:00 Newcastle United v A.F.C. Bournemouth

24/02/2024 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester City

02/03/2024 15:00 Burnley v A.F.C. Bournemouth

09/03/2024 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Sheffield United

16/03/2024 15:00 Wolverhampton v A.F.C. Bournemouth

30/03/2024 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Everton

02/04/2024 19:45 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

06/04/2024 15:00 Luton Town v A.F.C. Bournemouth

13/04/2024 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester United

20/04/2024 15:00 Aston Villa v A.F.C. Bournemouth

27/04/2024 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Brighton

04/05/2024 15:00 Arsenal v A.F.C. Bournemouth

11/05/2024 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Brentford

19/05/2024 16:00 Chelsea v A.F.C. Bournemouth