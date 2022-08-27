✕ Close 'Such a privilege' - Arteta on celebrating his 100th match as Arsenal manager

Arsenal look to continue their winning run as they take on Fulham in Saturday’s late Premier League kick off. The Gunners are the only team left in the league with a 100 per cent winning record after wins against Crystal Palace, Leicester and Bournemouth. They sit top of the table - before today’s 3pm kick offs - and look in incredible touch this year.

Gabriel Jesus has been instrumental to their fast start and the confidence Mikel Arteta’s side have been playing with so far is running all through the team. The Brazilian scored twice in his home debut over Leicester and will look to be on target again against the newly-promoted side.

For their part, Fulham have also made a good start to life back in the Premier League. After draws against Liverpool and Wolves, Marco Silva’s side got their first victory with a last-minute Aleksandr Mitrovic winner against Brentford last weekend though they did suffer a setback in midweek by being knocked out of the Carabao Cup by League Two’s Crawley.

Follow all the action from the Emirates stadium as Arsenal host Fulham in the Premier League: