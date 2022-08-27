Arsenal vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal look to continue their winning streak against Marco Silva’s Fulham
Arsenal look to continue their winning run as they take on Fulham in Saturday’s late Premier League kick off. The Gunners are the only team left in the league with a 100 per cent winning record after wins against Crystal Palace, Leicester and Bournemouth. They sit top of the table - before today’s 3pm kick offs - and look in incredible touch this year.
Gabriel Jesus has been instrumental to their fast start and the confidence Mikel Arteta’s side have been playing with so far is running all through the team. The Brazilian scored twice in his home debut over Leicester and will look to be on target again against the newly-promoted side.
For their part, Fulham have also made a good start to life back in the Premier League. After draws against Liverpool and Wolves, Marco Silva’s side got their first victory with a last-minute Aleksandr Mitrovic winner against Brentford last weekend though they did suffer a setback in midweek by being knocked out of the Carabao Cup by League Two’s Crawley.
Follow all the action from the Emirates stadium as Arsenal host Fulham in the Premier League:
Marco Silva on backing managers
Fulham boss, Marco Silva, says that Arsenal made the correct call in backing manager Mikel Arteta this time last season with the Gunners bottom of the table after three consecutive defeats and added that the Gunners a reaping the rewards of that faith right now.
“I think he’s one of the best examples of when you believe in the people who are in charge of your club, managing your club,” Silva said.
“When you believe in the staff it cannot be one bad run, one bad month, even if they are one of the biggest clubs in this country, or three or four bad games that can change everything.
“Of course, after time, everything will be put on the right track again. With time and supporting him, and of course it’s clear what they did in the market, some pieces that they brought in to give them the extra they needed, they started really well.
“They are confident, they are playing well, they are creating great dynamics inside the pitch as well, and of course they will be a tough team to play against.”
Oleksandr Zinchenko insists Arsenal need to be ‘focused on the next one’
Oleksandr Zinchenko has become accustomed to life in and around the top of the Premier League and is not getting carried away with new club Arsenal’s fine start to the season.
The Ukraine international moved to the Emirates Stadium from champions Manchester City in the summer and stood out as Mikel Arteta’s side won 3-0 at Bournemouth on Saturday.
A Martin Odegaard brace and a fine William Saliba strike continued Arsenal’s perfect start to the campaign as they made in nine points from nine.
Recent encounters at the Emirates
The teams drew 1-1 in April 2021 when Eddie Nketiah cancelled out a Josh Maja penalty.
Before that the Gunners recorded a 4-1 victory on New Year’s Day 2019 when Bukayo Saka made his league debut.
You have to go back to the 2013/14 for the last previous time Fulham travelled to Arsenal in a game where Santi Cazorla scored twice in a 2-0 Arsenal victory.
Arsenal’s best new signing?
Gabriel Jesus has been involved in five goals in his first three Premier League appearances for Arsenal (two goals, three assists).
It is the most of any Gunners player in their first three games for the club in the competition. Jesus has also had four goals and four assists in his last four Premier League starts against newly promoted opponents.
Arsenal vs Fulham early team news
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has a near fully-fit squad to choose from with only Reiss Nelson, who has a thigh injury, missing. Nicolas Pepe joined Nice on a season-long loan earlier this week.
Fulham midfielder Neeskens Kebano missed last week’s win over Brentford with a groin injury and will be assessed before this game.
But Harry Wilson and Manor Solomon are definitely out as they are recovering from knee injuries. Both players face several more weeks on the sidelines.
Mikel Arteta will not guarantee Arsenal will sign Nicolas Pepe replacement
Mikel Arteta believes the current transfer market is tougher than ever, predicting a “very powerful” end to the window, but offered no guarantees Arsenal would sign a replacement for Nicolas Pepe.
The Gunners sit top of the Premier League table and are the only club to boast a perfect start to the season following their win at Bournemouth last week.
Recruiting early has been key to their strong opening, with the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko signed before a ball was kicked in earnest.
Mikel Arteta will not guarantee Arsenal will sign Nicolas Pepe replacement
The Ivory Coast international has joined Nice on loan after asking for more game time.
Fulham’s recent results
Fulham started their season brilliantly and were unlucky to come away from Craven Cottage with only a point after impressing against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. The Cottagers twice went ahead in the game but on both occasions were reigned in and in the end had to settle for a point.
It was a sketchier affair against Wolves in their next match but they created some decent chances and just couldn’t convert. That game ended 0-0 to give Fulham their second point of the season.
They finally earned their first win last time out with a last minute winner from Aleksandar Mitrovic. A close-fought battle with Brentford looked to be ending in another draw but Mitrovic popped up to find the back of the net in the final minute to send Craven Cottage wild.
Recent results for Arsenal
Coming up later tonight, Arsenal host Fulham at the Emirates stadium in an attempt to kept their 100 per cent winning record in tact.
They kicked off the Premier League season with a 2-0 victory away to Crystal Palace. Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring before a Marc Guehi own goal completed the win.
Next up were Leicester City and Gabriel Jesus got his first goals in an Arsenal shirt to help them to a 4-2 victory against the Foxes.
Last time out was another convincing win with Bournemouth falling to a 3-0 loss. Martin Odegaard scored twice before William Saliba capped off an exceptional performance with a goal of his own.
