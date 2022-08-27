Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arsenal will look to extend their perfect start to the Premier League season when they face Fulham at the Emirates this evening.

Mikel Arteta’s side come into the weekend on a run of three wins to open their campaign and have the only 100 per cent record remaining in the Premier League.

The form of Gabriel Jesus has led to optimism around the Emirates and the Brazilian forward was again on form in the 3-0 victory over Bournemouth last weekend.

Fulham got their first victory of the new season as Aleksandr Mitrovic’s last-minute winner secured a thrilling win over local rivals Brentford. Marco Silva’s side are unbeaten in the Premier League so far but were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Crawley in midweek.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture.

When is Arsenal vs Fulham?

The match will kick off at 5:30pm BST on Saturday 27 August at the Emirates, London.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 5pm.

What is the team news?

Mikel Arteta’s side come into the week top of the table with three wins and having named the same starting team in each match so far. If it wasn’t for Wednesday’s match against Aston Villa, there would be a good chance of that continuing. Arteta has a fully fit squad and plenty of options if he does decide to make changes, with Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu most likely to come in if Arteta decides to rotate.

Marco Silva made 10 changes for the 2-0 defeat to Crawley in the League Cup, so you can expect Fulham to revert back to the team that has been a good start to the Premier League season. Harry Wilson, Manor Solomon and Neeskens Kebano are the only fitness issues in the squad.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Martinelli, Odegaard, Saka; Jesus

Fulham: Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Stansfield, Pereira, Cordova-Reid; Mitrovic

Odds

Arsenal: 1/4

Draw: 4/1

Fulham: 9/1

Prediction

It’s hard to look past Arsenal building on their confident start to the season. Fulham have shown they are up for the fight this year, but if Arsenal’s attacking quality click again they should have too much for the visitors. Arsenal 3-1 Fulham