Is Arsenal vs Fulham on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League clash

Arsenal host Fulham in the Premier League tonight with the aim of keeping the title race alive for as long as possible.

Mikel Arteta’s men are 12 points behind league leaders Liverpool but with only nine matches remaining in the season they face overwhelming odds of pipping them to the trophy. The Gunners will instead want to keep a firm grip on second place and secure a spot in the Champions League next year.

They will be boosted by the return of Bukayo Saka after a lengthy spell recovering from a hamstring injury with Arteta claiming the winger is ‘ready to go’.

For Fulham, they will hope to shake off their FA Cup quarter-final loss to Crystal Palace. Marco Silva’s side went down 3-0 at the weekend but have an outside chance of reaching the top four with only a four-point gap separating them and Chelsea.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Arsenal vs Fulham?

The match kicks off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 1 April at the Emirates Stadium in London.

How can I watch it?

The match is not being televised in the United Kingdom as it was not selected for broadcast during this round of fixtures. Match of the Day will air highlights from the game on BBC One at 10.40pm on Wednesday 2 April.

The Independent will have dedicated coverage of the game online with our live blog.

What is the team news?

Bukayo Saka will return to the Arsenal squad for the first time this year having been out of action since December. He tore a hamstring during the 5-1 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park but is ‘ready to go’ according to manager Mikel Arteta.

Jurrien Timber has recovered from illness and Raheem Sterling is available again after being ineligible against Chelsea last time out. The Gunners will be without Riccardo Calafiori for after he suffered a knee injury on international duty.

Fulham’s Emile Smith Rowe could make his first return to the Emirates after leaving permanently last summer, but Harry Wilson and Kenny Tete remain on the sidelines.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Martinelli, Merino, Trossard

Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Anderson, Bassey, Robinson; Pereira, Berge; Iwobi, Smith Rowe, Willian; Jimenez

Arsenal vs Fulham Prediction

Arsenal may be clinging on to the slimest of hopes that they can still win the Premier League and as such will be determined to keep building some winning momentum. Fulham’s defeat to Palace at the weekend could affect morale and make a tough trip to the Emirates even tougher.

Arsenal 2-0 Fulham.