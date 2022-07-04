Arsenal sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City in £45m transfer

Arsenal have signed Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City for around £45m, tying down the 25-year-old to a five-year contract.

Jesus joined City from Palmeiras in 2017 but struggled to hold down a regular starting place in Pep Guardiola’s team, even since the departure of City’s lead striker Sergio Aguero, and the club chose to cash in on a player whose contract was coming to an end at the end of the upcoming season, having signed Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund earlier this month.

The Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta knows Jesus well from his time working as an assistant under Guardiola. The Gunners were in need of attacking options after the sale of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona last season and the departure of Alexandre Lacazette to Lyon this summer.

“I’m very excited,” Arteta said. “The club has done a tremendous job to recruit a player of this stature. I know Gabriel personally very well, and we all know him well from his time in the Premier League and being really successful here.

“This is a position that’s been on our radar for a long time now and we have managed to get a player that we all wanted, so I’m really happy.”

Jesus is set to compete for the sole striker’s berth with Eddie Nketiah, who signed a new contract at the Emirates earlier this month, while fellow Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli can also operate as a No 9. However, with qualification for the Europa League and the permanent introduction of five substitutes in the Premier League, there will be plenty of minutes to go around.

“We are delighted that we have secured the transfer of Gabriel. Everyone who knows football well, knows the qualities of Gabriel Jesus,” Arsenal’s technical director, Edu, said.

“Gabriel is a player who we have admired for a long time now. He is 25 years old and an established Brazil international who has consistently demonstrated that he is a player at a very high level. We look forward to seeing him join up with his new teammates ahead of the new season. We all welcome Gabriel to Arsenal.”

Arsenal have already confirmed the signing of United States international goalkeeper Matt Turner from New England Revolution.

The Gunners have already signed Portuguese winger Fabio Vieira and Brazilian forward Marquinhos this summer, and have been linked with a move for Leeds’ Raphinha.