Arsenal vs Ipswich LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups as Gunners return without Bukayo Saka
Arsenal are looking to close the gap on Liverpool at the top of the table, but will be without Saka after the England star’s hamstring injury
Arsenal host Ipswich at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League tonight, with the hosts looking to keep up the chase behind Liverpool during a busy winter period.
The Gunners went into Christmas six points behind the leaders, though Liverpool’s game in hand means that it already looked like a mountain to climb to get level with the Merseysiders.
And Arne Slot’s side ensured that they did not slip up against Leicester last night, coming from behind to win 3-1 and keep distance between them and the rest.
Add to that the news of Bukayo Saka’s hamstring injury and the size of the task will certainly not be lost on Mikel Arteta and his squad. Tonight, they face an Ipswich side languishing in the relegation spots, with Wolves’ strong start under Vitor Pereira plunging their Premier League future deeper into doubt. A shock away win here would be a huge boost, though, as Kieran McKenna continues to navigate his first campaign as a top flight manager.
Follow all of the latest updates from the Emirates below:
Compared to their crosstown rivals, Manchester City are going ok - Manchester United’s latest defeat to Wolves has plunged them into 14th, leaving Ruben Amorim with little option but to embrace the pressure.
The Portuguese has endured a testing start to life at Old Trafford and maintains he cannot relax, despite the club’s significant investment to bring him to the club
It appears those answers could come after a bit of shopping in the January sales, with Pep Guardiola declaring Manchester City ready to spend when the window opens next week:
Erling Haaland had a penalty saved as the injury-hit champions’ torrid run continued.
It’s not been quite such a merry Christmas for Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola again left searching for answers.
Manchester City 1-1 Everton: Jordan Pickford saves Erling Haaland’s second-half penalty as champions drop yet more points
Yes, things are looking rather good for Arne Slot right now - even if there remains a great deal of uncertainty over the futures of three key figures:
The Reds have a seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League and despite uncertainty surrounding Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah’s futures, Arne Slot has detailed how his team are maintaining standards off the pitch
Yesterday’s action...
Let’s take a look back at yesterday’s action, starting with events at a rather foggy Anfield, where Liverpool displayed precisely why they are looking ever stronger contenders to romp to the Premier League title. Richard Jolly was there to watch their win over Leicester:
Liverpool’s title lead is built on more than just stars and starters
Liverpool 3-1 Leicester: Salah wrapped up the win but Gakpo produced a masterclass this time
Arsenal vs Ipswich
A very good evening and welcome to The Independent’s LIVE coverage of our final helping of the festive football feast. After a busy Boxing Day, Ipswich travel to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal under the Friday night lights as Mikel Arteta’s side look to keep up their pursuit of league leaders Liverpool.
Kick off is at 8.15pm GMT.
