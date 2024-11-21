Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Arsenal host Juventus at the Emirates on Thursday evening in the fourth round of fixtures in the Women’s Champions League.

Renée Slegers’s side sit second in Group C with six points, though their previous victories against Valarenga and Juventus have put them in a good position to qualify if they can get another win tonight.

The Gunners enter the match off the back of a convincing 3-0 win over Spurs in the north London derby, though they’re six points adrift in the WSL, so the Champions League may already provide a more realistic chance of silverware.

The hosts won the reverse fixture 4-0 in Italy, though they’ll expect a tougher test as the Italian champions come to London looking to go level on points with the Gunners.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Arsenal vs Juventus?

The match takes place on Thursday 21 November with kick-off set for 8pm GMT at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Where can I watch the match?

The match will be broadcast live in the UK on Dazn, and subscribers can also stream the action online via the Dazn website.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the team news?

Renée Slegers has not confirmed any new injury worries for Arsenal after their win over Spurs, so the Gunners could go with a full-strength side in midweek, as they did when they won 4-0 in Italy.

Slegers singled out Alessia Russo, Mariona Caldentey, Kim Little and Leah Williamson for praise after the Spurs match, with all four in line to start in a game that is a must-win if the Gunners are to prevent Juventus leapfrogging them in the group.

Katie McCabe and Emily Fox will likely keep their places at full-back, with Kim Little and Lia Wälti anchoring the midfield.

In the forward positions, Caldentey may keep her place on the left after impressing at the weekend, while Caitlin Foord started on the right last week, and Frida Maanum played behind Russo.

Nevertheless, Beth Mead was preferred on the right against Juventus last time out, with Stina Blackstenius another option in attack.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: van Domselaar; Fox, Williamson, Catley, McCabe; Walti, Little; Foord, Maanum, Caldentey; Russo.

Juventus XI: Peyraud Magnin; Lenzini, Calligaris, Cascarino; Bergamaschi, Caruso, Schatzer, Boattin; Cantore, Vangsgaard, Beccari.

Odds

Arsenal 1/7

Draw 6/1

Juventus 14/1

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Prediction

Arsenal ran out 4-0 winners in the reverse fixture and it should be equally as straightforward this time, as the Gunners continue their mini-resurgence under Renée Slegers. Arsenal 4-0 Juventus.

