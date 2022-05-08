There will be plenty on the line this afternoon when Arsenal go head to head with Leeds United in the Premier League.

Arsenal entered the weekend in fourth place in the table, two points clear of north London rivals Tottenham with four games remaining this season.

Last time out, the Gunners secured a vital 2-1 win at West Ham, and Friday saw the announcement that Mikel Arteta has signed a contract extension as Arsenal coach that is set to keep him at the club until 2025.

Visitors Leeds, meanwhile, are not safe from relegation yet. Jesse Marsch’s team came into this gameweek in 17th, two points ahead of Everton and the relegation zone, having been thrashed 4-0 by Manchester City last weekend.

Here’s all you need to know about this afternoon’s match at the Emirates Stadium.

When is it?

The game will kick off at 2pm BST on Sunday 8 May.

How can I watch it?

The match will air live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. Subscribers can also stream the action live on the Sky Go app.

What is the team news?

Ben White was absent for Arsenal’s win at West Ham due to a hamstring issue, and there is a good chance that the centre back will miss out again here. Takehiro Tomiyasu went off with cramp in that game against the Hammers – his first start in four months – but should be okay to line up in the first XI today. Meanwhile, Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey remain sidelined.

Takehiro Tomiyasu made his first start in four months against West Ham (PA)

For Leeds, Stuart Dallas is out for the long term after sustaining a femoral fracture against Manchester City. Also absent from Marsch’s side will be Adam Forshaw, Crysencio Summerville and Liam Cooper, while Patrick Bamford is not expected to return just yet.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tavares; Xhaka, Elneny; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah.

Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Firpo; Klich, Phillips; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; James.

Odds

Arsenal – 2/5

Draw – 15/3

Leeds – 11/2

Prediction

Arsenal’s form has oscillated over the last few months, but as things stand they are on track for a Champions League place. Leeds, meanwhile, are still very much at risk of relegation. With lots on the line here, this could be a frantic affair. Indy Sport is backing Arsenal to come through – just about.

Arsenal 2-1 Leeds.