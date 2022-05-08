Arsenal and Leeds United meet in a high-stakes Premier League encounter at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

Arsenal, two points ahead of rivals Tottenham in fourth place at the start of the gameweek, are closing in on Champions League football.

The Gunners have seen off West Ham, Manchester United and Chelsea in their last three matches – all crucial clashes with teams around them in the table – and coach Mikel Arteta this week signed a contract extension that is set to keep him at the club until 2025.

Visitors Leeds, meanwhile, are not safe from relegation yet. Jesse Marsch’s team came into this gameweek in 17th, two points ahead of Everton and the relegation zone, having been thrashed 4-0 by Manchester City last weekend.

Here’s all you need to know about this afternoon’s match.

When is it?

The game will kick off at 2pm BST on Sunday 8 May.

How can I watch it?

The match will air live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. Subscribers can also stream the action live on the Sky Go app.

What is the team news?

Ben White was absent for Arsenal’s win at West Ham due to a hamstring issue, and there is a good chance that the centre back will miss out again here. Takehiro Tomiyasu went off with cramp in that game against the Hammers – his first start in four months – but should be okay to line up in the first XI today. Meanwhile, Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey remain sidelined.

Takehiro Tomiyasu made his first start in four months against West Ham (PA)

For Leeds, Stuart Dallas is out for the long term after sustaining a femoral fracture against Manchester City. Also absent from Marsch’s side will be Adam Forshaw, Crysencio Summerville and Liam Cooper, while Patrick Bamford is not expected to return just yet.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tavares; Xhaka, Elneny; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah.

Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Firpo; Klich, Phillips; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; James.

Odds

Arsenal – 2/5

Draw – 15/3

Leeds – 11/2

Via Betfair.

Prediction

Arsenal’s form has oscillated over the last few months, but as things stand they are on track for a Champions League place. Leeds, meanwhile, are still very much at risk of relegation. With lots on the line here, this could be a frantic affair. Indy Sport is backing Arsenal to come through – just about.

Arsenal 2-1 Leeds.