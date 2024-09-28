( Getty Images )

Arsenal take on Leicester City in the Premier League as they look to respond to last weekend’s eventful draw with title rivals Manchester City.

The Gunners’ 10-man rearguard against City was eventually breached by John Stones deep into injury time as Mikel Arteta’s side were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw when a remarkable win was within their grasp.

But after City’s slip-up in the lunchtime kick-off against Newcastle, victory over Leicester would bring Arsenal level on points with Pep Guardiola’s men.

Leicester haven’t found the transition back to Premier League life easy following last season’s promotion from the Championship and they are still hunting their first win of the campaign, although they do have three draws from five games.

