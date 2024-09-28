Arsenal vs Leicester LIVE: Score and latest updates as Gunners aim to close gap at the top
The Gunners will go level on points with Premier League title rivals Man City if they can beat the Foxes
Arsenal take on Leicester City in the Premier League as they look to respond to last weekend’s eventful draw with title rivals Manchester City.
The Gunners’ 10-man rearguard against City was eventually breached by John Stones deep into injury time as Mikel Arteta’s side were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw when a remarkable win was within their grasp.
But after City’s slip-up in the lunchtime kick-off against Newcastle, victory over Leicester would bring Arsenal level on points with Pep Guardiola’s men.
Leicester haven’t found the transition back to Premier League life easy following last season’s promotion from the Championship and they are still hunting their first win of the campaign, although they do have three draws from five games.
It's Leicester who'll kick the game off, as Vardy gets the ball rolling in North London!
Victory for Arsenal will see Arteta's charges bounce back from their frustration at the Etihad Stadium and the Opta live win probability tracker is backing them pre-game with 75.5% chance of emerging victorious.
Despite Arsenal's impressive start to the domestic campaign, Mikel Arteta's team have not beeen flush with goals, with just eight scored from five matches. That places them joint-sixth in the goals scored table and they have not scored more than two goals in a Premier League match this season.
The historical form book is certainly in Arsenal's favour heading into this game as the Gunners have won their last five Premier League games against Leicester, their joint-longest winning run against the Foxes in their league history (also five between 1908 and 1914 and between 1930 and 1932).
LEICESTER CITY SUBS: Danny Ward, Conor Coady, Abdul Fatawu, Bilal El Khannouss , Jordan Ayew, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Hamza Choudhury, Ricardo Pereira, Odsonne Edouard.
Steve Cooper also freshened up his team in midweek as the Foxes secured a penalty shootout cup win over Walsall. However, he makes two changes to the team which drew 1-1 at home to Everton last weekend. Skipp replaces El Khannouss in midfield as Buonanotte is preferred to Ayew in attack.
Mikel Arteta rotated heavily for the win over Bolton Wanderers in midweek cup action but he names an unchanged starting XI from the Man City draw.
LEICESTER CITY (4-2-3-1): Mads Hermansen; James Justin, Wout Faes, Caleb Okoli, Victor Kristiansen; Harry Winks, Oliver Skipp; Facundo Buonanotte, Wilfred Ndidi, Stephy Mavididi; Jamie Vardy.
ARSENAL SUBS: Gabriel Jesus, Jakub Kiwior, Jorginho, Raheem Sterling, Neto, Maldini Kacurri, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Joshua Nichols, Ethan Nwaneri.
ARSENAL (4-3-3): David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Riccardo Calafiori; Declan Rice, Thomas Partey, Leandro Trossard; Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli.
