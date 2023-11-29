✕ Close The team camaraderie for Havertz and Ramsdale is what this Arsenal team is all about

Arsenal host Lens in the Champions League tonight knowing that a victory would see they secure a place in the next round. Mikel Arteta’s men have nine points and sit top of Group B following consecutive wins over Sevilla. They are four points clear of PSV Eindhoven and Lens who both have five and could still reach the next round.

Earlier in the campaign, Lens shocked the London side by beating them 2-1 at home though the Gunner’s performance was disjointed and sluggish that night. Expect them to be more clinical and focused at the Emirates where the French side will be looking to, at the very least, avoid defeat.

The Gunners have won their last three fixtures across all competitions and are in good form following Kai Havertz’s late winner against Brentford last time out. Can they go on are reach the Champions League knockout rounds tonight?

