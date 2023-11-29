Arsenal vs Lens LIVE: Champions League team news and line-ups tonight
The Gunners can qualify for the knockout rounds if they win this evening
Arsenal host Lens in the Champions League tonight knowing that a victory would see they secure a place in the next round. Mikel Arteta’s men have nine points and sit top of Group B following consecutive wins over Sevilla. They are four points clear of PSV Eindhoven and Lens who both have five and could still reach the next round.
Earlier in the campaign, Lens shocked the London side by beating them 2-1 at home though the Gunner’s performance was disjointed and sluggish that night. Expect them to be more clinical and focused at the Emirates where the French side will be looking to, at the very least, avoid defeat.
The Gunners have won their last three fixtures across all competitions and are in good form following Kai Havertz’s late winner against Brentford last time out. Can they go on are reach the Champions League knockout rounds tonight?
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes he still has something to prove in Europe
Mikel Arteta admits he still has something to prove as a manager in European competition as he aims to lead Arsenal into the Champions League knockout stages on Wednesday night.
The Gunners host Lens at the Emirates Stadium knowing a point would secure safe passage into the last 16 while victory will seal top spot in Group B.
Arteta led Arsenal back into the Champions League after a seven-year absence but – other than a run to the semi-finals in 2020-21 – he struggled in Europa League knockout games earlier in his tenure.
Arsenal vs Lens prediction
Lens inflicted defeat on the Gunners in their last meeting but Arsenal should secure the victory in front of their home fans. With it will also come a place in the knockout rounds.
Arsenal 2-0 Lens.
Arsenal vs Lens predicted line-ups
Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice, Saka, Jesus, Martinelli
Lens XI: Samba; Gradit, Khusanov, Medina; Aguilar, El Aynaoui, Abdul Samed, Frankowski; Thomasson, Fulgini; Wahi
Arsenal team news
David Raya will be available again after he missed the game against Brentford on Saturday due to being ineligible to face his parent club.
Martin Odegaard was also fit enough to play, but Ben White could return for the Champions League clash.
Jurrien Timber, Emile Smith Rowe and Thomas Partey remain on the long-term injury list.
How to watch Arsenal vs Lens
The Champions League match is at the Emirates Stadium in London with a kick off time of 8pm GMT.
Arsenal vs Lens will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 with coverage starting from 7pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the actions via the Discovery+ app.
Arsenal vs Lens
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action. Arsenal host Lens in Group B at 8pm and could qualify for the next round if they are victorious.
The Gunners sit top of the group with nine points from their opening four fixtures and will reach the knockout rounds if the defeat the French club tonight.
Lens are the only team to take points off Mikel Arteta’s side in Europe this season having defeated them 2-1 in their home game earlier in the tournament. Currently third in the group, three points are crucial for their hopes of reaching the next stage.
We’ll have the latest updates, team news and match action throughout the evening so stick with us as we build up to kick off.
