Guardiola admits concern after Man City’s 3-2 comeback Champions League win
Pep Guardiola admits he was concerned after Manchester City’s 3-2 comeback win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League.
The holders trailed to two breakaway Lois Openda goals at half-time of Tuesday’s clash (28 November) at the Etihad Stadium.
Phil Foden sparked their recovery after the interval, teeing up goals for Erling Haaland and substitute Jeremy Doku either side of scoring a sublime effort himself.
“If you talk about the game, we could do better,” Guardiola admitted at full-time.
“Sloppy goals, in football you have to win duels and it was quite similar against Chelsea. We were solid and now we’ve had two warnings already.”
Guardiola also made a plea to City fans ahead of the Leipzig fixture.
