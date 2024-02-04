Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Liverpool swept aside Chelsea with a 4-1 victory on Wednesday at Anfield, maintaining their lead at the Premier League summit despite pressure from Arsenal and Manchester City. The Reds have still lost only once in the league all season, a 2-1 reverse at Tottenham back in September, with this another chance to consolidate their position in the title race and strike a blow to Arteta’s Gunners.
Arsenal suffered from a December slump but have since responded with back-to-back Premier League victories over Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest. The latter triumph at the City Ground, a 2-1 win on Tuesday, was far less convincing than the 5-0 thrashing of the Eagles. However, Mikel Arteta’s men remain in the race for a top-flight title, trailing Liverpool by five points heading into this seismic clash.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the enticing Premier League clash between title contenders Arsenal and top-flight leaders Liverpool at Emirates Stadium.
Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…
