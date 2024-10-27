Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Team news and line-ups from huge Premier League clash at Emirates Stadium

✕ Close Slot demands Liverpool 'dominate' more games

Arsenal host Liverpool in Sunday’s headline Premier League fixture which could have a lasting impact on the title race. Even at this early stage of the season this clash of possible contenders could determine who is in with a shout of beating Manchester City to the trophy.

The Gunners, who dropped points in a 2-0 loss to Bournemouth last week, will fall seven points behind Liverpool if they lose today while defeat for Arne Slot’s men would surely see them hand first place over to Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions.

For Arsenal to prove their title credentials they must defeat a Liverpool side in glorious form and do so without a key players. Mikel Arteta will not have the likes of Martin Odegaard nor Riccardo Calafiori available at the Emirates and will be hoping Bukayo Saka has shaken off a knock in time to make an impact.

Slot and Liverpool are without No. 1 goalkeeper Alisson but Caoimhin Kelleher is a proven deputy and, on paper at least, the Reds look like the stronger side. Will they prove to be so on the pitch?

Follow all the action from the Emirates with our live blog below: