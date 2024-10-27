Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Team news and line-ups from huge Premier League clash at Emirates Stadium

The Gunners are in danger of falling further behind in the title race as they host the league leaders

Michael Jones
Sunday 27 October 2024 14:15 GMT
Arsenal host Liverpool in Sunday’s headline Premier League fixture which could have a lasting impact on the title race. Even at this early stage of the season this clash of possible contenders could determine who is in with a shout of beating Manchester City to the trophy.

The Gunners, who dropped points in a 2-0 loss to Bournemouth last week, will fall seven points behind Liverpool if they lose today while defeat for Arne Slot’s men would surely see them hand first place over to Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions.

For Arsenal to prove their title credentials they must defeat a Liverpool side in glorious form and do so without a key players. Mikel Arteta will not have the likes of Martin Odegaard nor Riccardo Calafiori available at the Emirates and will be hoping Bukayo Saka has shaken off a knock in time to make an impact.

Slot and Liverpool are without No. 1 goalkeeper Alisson but Caoimhin Kelleher is a proven deputy and, on paper at least, the Reds look like the stronger side. Will they prove to be so on the pitch?

Follow all the action from the Emirates with our live blog below:

Arsenal v Liverpool LIVE

Arsenal welcome Liverpool in a pivotal match in the Premier League title race.

After the Gunners fell to Bournemouth last week, following William Saliba’s red card, Mikel Arteta’s side will be desperate to bounce back against the league leaders after securing three points midweek against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

While Arne Slot’s side impressed with victory over Chelsea last time out and backed that up with another win in Europe against RB Leipzig.

The Gunners continue to contend with a number of injuries to key players though, leaving Arteta to urge his side’s fans to generate a “hostile atmosphere”.

Chris Wilson27 October 2024 14:10

Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s match between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates.

The Gunners have been hit by a small injury crisis ahead of one of their toughest matches of the season, but it remains to be seen whether Mikel Arteta is bluffing as he looks to get his side back to winning ways.

Arne Slot’s brilliant start to his Liverpool tenure continued with a win over Chelsea last week, and the Dutchman is looking to take his team back to the top of the table tonight.

We’ll have the latest build-up, team news and updates right here.

Chris Wilson27 October 2024 14:00

