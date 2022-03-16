Arsenal could name the same line-up for the fourth game in a row as they entertain Liverpool in the Premier League.

A long-awaited game in hand for both sides will leave matters evenly poised at the top of the table, with this the fixture the Reds have needed to make up ground on leaders Man City - and a win would put them just a point behind the champions.

The Gunners have played three fewer than their nearest rivals for fourth place and victory would make them heavy favourites to seal a Champions League return next season.

However, since 2014/15 the north London side have only beaten their Merseyside opponents once in the top flight - and that came immediately after the Reds sealed the Premier League title and had noticeably dropped the pace post-pandemic shutdown.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Arsenal vs Liverpool?

The match kicks off at 8:15pm GMT on Wednesday 16 March 2022 at the Emirates Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

This fixture will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Ultra HD.

What is the team news?

Takehiro Tomiyasu is the only injury absentee for Arsenal so Cedric Soares should continue at right-back. Mikel Arteta could name an unchanged side again, though Emile Smith Rowe will hope for a recall.

Liverpool have Roberto Firmino, Thiago and Ibrahima Konate back, while Mohamed Salah is back in training too after sitting out Monday following a minor weekend injury against Brighton. Diogo Jota will also be pushing for a recall in attack.

Predicted line-ups

ARS - Ramsdale, Soares, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Lacazette

LIV - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Diaz

Prediction

It’s a long time since Arsenal won a meaningful encounter between the sides and given the visitors’ recent league form, there’s little reason to suspect that will change here. An away victory to keep both title race and top-four fight interesting. Arsenal 0-3 Liverpool.