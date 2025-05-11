Liverpool fans taunt Arsenal but Gunners have last laugh with Anfield comeback

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool fans mercilessly taunted Arsenal about their European failures but Mikel Arteta’s side salvaged some pride as they came from two goals down to draw at Anfield.

On an afternoon when academy graduate Trent Alexander-Arnold was booed by some of his own fans six days after announcing he was leaving the club in the summer at the end of his contract things turned even more sour.

Following an uncomfortable guard of honour for the visitors first-half goals from Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz sent the Kop into overdrive in gleefully reminding the Gunners about their Champions League semi-final exit to Paris St Germain.

“Where’s your European Cups” felt particularly savage coming so soon after their midweek heartbreak in France, the opening bars to Allez, Allez, Allez – “We’ve conquered all of Europe” was another dig before the final insult came: “Best team in Europe? You’re having a laugh”.

But it was Arsenal who laughed last as Gabriel Martinelli and Mikel Merino – sent off late on for a second bookable offence – capped a much-improved second-half performance.

However, it was difficult to know which came as more of a surprise; letting a 2-0 lead slip or the reaction to Alexander-Arnold’s 67th-minute introduction.

The abuse online has been relentless for the right-back but there was an expectation matchgoing fans would be more appreciative of a player who has a 20-year association with the club.

Head coach Arne Slot admitted it was not his job to tell fans how they should feel about Alexander-Arnold’s departure – with Real Madrid his expected destination – and it was clear plenty were not at all happy.

He was booed when he replaced Conor Bradley and most of his touches were jeered.

There was a paradoxical moment when, after Arsenal’s equaliser, he lined up a free-kick on the edge of the penalty area and Anfield fell silent, not sure how to react knowing the match situation.

But he curled a shot wide and there were more boos.

It made for an unsatisfying and somewhat unedifying end to a game which had a party atmosphere as “Champions, champions” rang out throughout the first half.

Bukayo Saka bundled wide early on with only goalkeeper Alisson Becker to beat before Liverpool took full control, scoring twice the space of 87 seconds.

Arsenal switched off at a throw-in quickly-taken by Curtis Jones and Andy Robertson crossed for the unmarked Gakpo to head in.

Then Mohamed Salah picked out the run of Dominik Szoboszlai and he wrong-footed David Raya allowing Diaz to slide in the second.

Half-time offered a chance for Arsenal to reset and Leandro Trossard, switched to the left, caused Bradley problems.

A half-hearted tackle inside the area was one thing but the Northern Irishman would have been even less happy when the Arsenal forward too easily stepped inside him to curl a cross onto the head of Martinelli.

Things started to unravel as he was then booked for a challenge on Myles Lewis-Skelly, although his tackle on Martinelli almost certainly saved a goal.

Alexander-Arnold’s arrival began the pantomime, heightened when Martin Odegaard’s shot was tipped onto a post by Alisson and Merino followed in.

Liverpool complained about offside but, to add to his new woes, Alexander-Arnold was playing him onside.

Robertson volleyed wide in the 89th minute and put in the rebound from Virgil Van Dijk’s header with virtually the last touch of the game only for the goal to be ruled out for a foul.