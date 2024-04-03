✕ Close Arteta calls for Arsenal stars to show passion and enthusiasm in 'most beautiful part of the season’

Arsenal host Luton as the midweek Premier League games continue this evening. The Gunners secured a potentially crucial point against Manchester City last time out having held the champions to a goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium to ensure they remain ahead of Pep Guardiola’s team in the table.

This three-way title race continues to be a nail-biting affair and that draw saw Arsenal drop below Liverpool into second after the Reds defeated Brighton on Sunday. However, Mikel Arteta’s men can regain top spot with a victory over Luton tonight though the Spaniard will be wary of a side who have caused plenty of problems for the top teams this season.

Conceding a late goal to Tottenham at the weekend slipped the Hatters into the bottom three but with Rob Edwards’ side now fighting to stave off relegation they will prove to be tricky competitiors at the Emirates. Declan Rice’s last-gasp winner separated the teams when they met at Kenilworth Road in the reverse fixture but how will tonight’s clash play out?

