Arsenal vs Luton LIVE: Latest Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
The Gunners can regain top spot in the table if they overcome Luton at home
Arsenal host Luton as the midweek Premier League games continue this evening. The Gunners secured a potentially crucial point against Manchester City last time out having held the champions to a goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium to ensure they remain ahead of Pep Guardiola’s team in the table.
This three-way title race continues to be a nail-biting affair and that draw saw Arsenal drop below Liverpool into second after the Reds defeated Brighton on Sunday. However, Mikel Arteta’s men can regain top spot with a victory over Luton tonight though the Spaniard will be wary of a side who have caused plenty of problems for the top teams this season.
Conceding a late goal to Tottenham at the weekend slipped the Hatters into the bottom three but with Rob Edwards’ side now fighting to stave off relegation they will prove to be tricky competitiors at the Emirates. Declan Rice’s last-gasp winner separated the teams when they met at Kenilworth Road in the reverse fixture but how will tonight’s clash play out?
Luton’s last outing
Luton Town were just minutes away from taking a crucial point away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday in what would have been a stellar result for the relegation-battling side.
Tahith Chong gave the visitors the lead inside three minutes before an Issa Kaboré own goal and a late winner from Son Heung-min condemned the Hatters to defeat.
Can they bounce back against Arsenal tonight?
Arsenal player Frida Maanum ruled out of international duty following collapse
Frida Maanum is “stable and doing well” following her collapse in the Women’s League Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea, but the player will not be called up for international duty.
The midfielder collapsed on the field off the ball in the 96th minute of the game at Molineux on Sunday, before the match resumed seven minutes later, and Arsenal went on to lift the trophy.
Arsenal have said Maanum is doing well, but she will not be called up for Norway for their upcoming international break when they will take on Finland and the Netherlands in Euro 2025 qualifiers.
Why did Arteta change Arsenal’s style of play against Man City?
Arsenal’s performance against Manchester City was one of dogged defence and breaking up play. It was a switch-up to Mikel Arteta’s usual demand for his team to control possession but it worked perfectly and earned the Gunners a point thanks to a goalless draw.
Arteta says that adapting the gameplan is down to his players’ mentality and lack of ego.
“You have to sometimes because you want to adapt, and sometimes because you have to adapt,” he said earlier in the week, “You have to have that resilience and leave your ego and ideology aside and the way you have to win the game. The team was mentally really strong and it was really clever the way they did it.
“You prepare the game to win it and when you feel that you have what it takes to go there and win, you want to do it and if you don’t you’re not satisfied.
“But at the same time, you have to understand how you’re growing as a team and be smart enough in the moment to accept something else.”
Edwards on taking the game to Arsenal
Rob Edwards is under no illusions that tonight’s match is going to be a tough one for Luton but he is excited by the prospect of taking Arsenal on at the Emirates Stadium.
The Luton boss said: “Arsenal’s defence is pretty stubborn, they don’t give much away. It was a bit of a unique game, sometimes it can be at Kenilworth Road. Since the break around January time, Arsenal have come back and been incredible. I know they didn’t score on the weekend, but they are scoring loads of goals and they are very, very difficult to break down.
“If we are able to go and score three at the Emirates then we’re doing pretty well. We will try to be us and be the best version of us.
“It’s difficult at the moment but, the reverse fixture was a really exciting game. We are going to be lower this time, we know that. They are so good with the ball they are going to force us low and defend really well. We can do a lot of work on that.”
Arteta on motivating his players
“That’s certainly something really important,” said Mikel Arteta when asked how he keeps his players motivated to perform throughout the entire season.
“They really need to feel it, and the best way to feel it is to play minutes. When they don’t have the capacity to show what can do, they have to show it in training.
“We have to be close to them and we have to convince them to keep doing it and earn the right to play.”
Do Arsenal need to win all of their remaining games?
If they want to win the Premier League title this year then Arsenal may have to emulate one of Manchester City’s famous winning runs and claim victories in all of their remaining games.
Mikel Arteta was asked if that was the case in his most recent press conference and replied: “It’s going to have to be really close to that.
“When you see the level and the consistency of the other teams and historically what is needed to win in this league, it’s not going to be very far from that.
“This is where we want to be and now we want to take this opportunity and make it happen. We worked every single day with that enthusiasm and passion to make it happen and enjoying the moment as well.
“I see the team really flowing and they are really excited about playing each game and that has to drive this energy until the end. I am full of energy and it’s the most beautiful part of the season.”
Arsenal vs Luton
The Hatters have lost their last 10 league games away to the Gunners, though the most recent such meeting was back in August 1991 at Highbury.
Can they end that streak and pull off an upset tonight?
Arsenal vs Luton
Arsenal won the reverse fixture 4-3 and are vying to complete their first league double against Luton since 1983-84.
Mikel Arteta prepares Arsenal for ‘most beautiful part of the season’
Mikel Arteta accepts Arsenal may have to win each of their nine remaining Premier League fixtures to be crowned champions as he prepares for the “most beautiful part of the season”.
The second-placed Gunners sit two points behind leaders Liverpool ahead of a hectic April schedule following Sunday’s dogged goalless draw at title rivals Manchester City.
Manager Arteta, who also has a two-legged Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich to consider, wants his players to embrace the challenge, beginning on Wednesday evening at home to relegation-threatened Luton.
Luton face ‘biggest challenge’ against Arsenal
Luton Town boss, Rob Edwards, says that the club’s growing injury list means that his team face of the the biggest challenges they’ve had when they travel to the Emirates tonight.
“We’re likely to have 11, 12 or 13 players out,” said Edwards at his Tuesday press conference, “We’ll probably have four teenagers on the bench – maybe more.
“This is the biggest challenge we’ve ever had. Of course we had the incident with Locks, but in terms of facing the best teams in the world in this period of injuries, it is.
“But we’re competing and it’s a challenge. It’ll be a big challenge – and Saturday will be as well. We know it is a massive task, we’re aware of the size of it.
“Arsenal are in great form and we’re going to have to defend really well but depleted as we are, it’s hard for us to be at our best when we’re missing so many players.”
