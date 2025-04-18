The Champions League parallel Arsenal can take into Lyon semi-final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The early May bank holiday of 2023 is a significant date in Arsenal’s history. It was the first time the club had sold out the Emirates for a women’s match, paving the way for Arsenal to commit to hosting the majority of the team’s games at their main stadium. But, on a defiant, thrilling night in north London, Arsenal were defeated in the Women’s Champions League semi-finals. Wolfsburg progressed 5-4 on aggregate with a goal in the final minute of extra time.

Almost two years on, Arsenal’s semi-final first leg against the eight-time European champions Lyon stands as their biggest match since that historic occasion. The ambition of turning the Emirates into Arsenal’s home has been realised; the power of that collective approach was felt in their quarter-final comeback against Real Madrid. Under the calm guidance of Renee Slegers, Arsenal appear to be peaking at the right time. “That was a big moment for us,” the Dutch coach said.

A season that began so poorly under Jonas Eidevall has been saved by the Champions League, with Arsenal now two games away from reaching a first final since their last European title in 2007. If there is an easy comparison to be made with Mikel Arteta’s side – beyond the fact they also demolished Real Madrid in a Champions League quarter-final – then that may also be appropriate: it goes deeper, into the culture Arsenal have created.

open image in gallery Slegers has turned Arsenal’s season around ( The FA /Getty )

“I feel like since I’ve come to the club, it has been one club,” said Slegers. “After we won against Madrid, I had messages from everyone across the club, including Mikel. He said it was inspirational.” It goes both ways, too. The performance of Arteta’s side in their first leg win at the Emirates has set the blueprint for how Slegers wants her team to play. “That was very inspiring to see,” the coach said. “How they managed to go about the two legs [against Madrid], how they executed the first leg, it’s how we want to go about this game.”

It has not gone unnoticed that Arsenal are through to the semi-finals of both the men’s and women’s Champions Leagues for the first time. Around Arsenal’s training ground at London Colney, players from both teams have been passing on congratulations and messages of good luck. “It’s amazing to be a part of,” Slegers said. “The guys know what we are doing, and we know what they are doing. We support each other.”

The return of a familiar face and former manager in Joe Montemurro may illustrate how far Arsenal have come as a club. The Australian led Arsenal to their last Women’s Super League title in 2019, departing two years later. Now in charge of Lyon, as the replacement for Sonia Bompastor after she joined Chelsea, Montemurro will see how the club has been transformed. Lyon’s history of dominance in Europe means the French side set high standards on the pitch; off it, Arsenal have tapped into something in north London and now lead the way for attendances in England by some distance.

It should be time for Arsenal to challenge for the biggest prizes. Barring a late collapse from Chelsea with four games to go, their WSL drought will extend to a seventh year. Their resurgence under Slegers, though, means they can win the Champions League. “There are moments in the season that made me believe in what we can do,” Slegers said. Arsenal have the firepower, and Real Madrid were fortunate to come away with a 3-0 defeat in the second leg, not least because the last seven teams to visit the Emirates have each conceded four goals.

open image in gallery Russo has been passed fit to face Lyon ( Getty )

Alessia Russo has six goals in eight appearances in Europe this season and is key to Arsenal’s hopes after her double against the Spanish side. Both Russo and Chloe Kelly trained ahead of the Lyon semi-final and are available after picking up injuries while on England duty. In contrast to their previous Champions League semi-final two years ago, Arsenal have options as well as players who are in form.

Lyon have the experience of the Champions League and pedigree. Barcelona may have had the upper hand of late, with victory over Lyon in last season’s Bilbao final their third in four years, but the French side dominated before then and are still considered true European heavyweights. “We have huge respect for who they are,” Slegers said.

open image in gallery Eight-times winners Lyon have immense experience ( Getty )

Lyon have conceded just twice in the Champions League this season but their strengths are still in attack, where Kadidiatou Diani, Melchie Dumornay and Tabitha Chawinga lead a fearsome front line that may even keep former Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg from starting. With France’s Wendie Renard in defence and United States captain Lindsey Heaps in midfield, Lyon have stars in their team who are used to playing in the biggest games of the season. “They’ve been here many times before,” Slegers said.

Arsenal sense the chance to take the next step. Having the first leg at home will be key. “Us playing at the Emirates, with the hunger and belief we have at the moment, we are going to play our game,” Slegers said. “We believe we can do something and we are going to go for it.”