Follow all the latest updates from the first Premier League match of the New Year as top-four chasing Arsenal take on champions and leaders Manchester City
Arsenal are hosting Manchester City in the first Premier League match of 2022 in a meeting of two sides in impressive form.
The Gunners have won their past four successive games to lift themselves into pole position in the race to finish fourth, four points clear of West Ham and Manchester United and five ahead of their north London rivals Tottenham, although Spurs have two games in hand. City meanwhile have not lost in the league since October and have built an eight-point gap two second-place Chelsea, while Liverpool – who visit Stamford Bridge tomorrow – are a further point behind with a game in hand.
Both teams are affected by Covid-19 in some way. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is watching from the game from home while isolating after a positive test result, so assistants Albert Stuivenberg and Steve Round will take charge, while City are without Phil Foden, put down to a lack of fitness. Follow all the action from the Emirates Stadium below.
5 mins: Close! From the second corner, City go short again and Jesus heads wide from De Bruyne’s cross.
Arsenal have been slow to get out on a couple of occasions now.
4 mins: Warning for Arsenal. De Bruyne plays a gorgeous pass into Sterling’s feet which catches White off-guard. City play the corner short before Bernardo almost glances in a flick at the near post.
2 mins: Partey presses Bernardo again inside the City half, but concedes the free-kick. Saka then makes a bright run to skip away from a couple of tackles before Bernardo gets across to win the ball back at the touchline.
1 min: City look to play out from the back early but Partey dispossesses Bernardo. A good start is vital for Arsenal here, you would think. Although I also remember them actually starting the 5-0 defeat to City quite well back in August, before they conceded a cheap goal from a set-piece.
KICK-OFF! Arsenal 0-0 Manchester City
Underway at the Emirates! What a great fixture this is to kick off the new year.
Arsenal vs Manchester City
Here we go, the first Premier League fixture of 2022. The players are in the tunnel and there will be a slight delay to kick-off as one of the assistant referees is no longer able to officiate the game. Fourth official Kevin Friend is stepping in to run the line.
A big roar inside the Emirates as Arsenal make their way out onto the pitch.
Arsenal vs Manchester City
Pep Guardiola, speaking to BT Sport, on the inclusion of Joao Cancelo:
“It was a real tough moment for him and his family. When he explained what happened, it’s really scary. Unfortunately it happened but he is good and his family is good. We spoke and he said he was ready to play.”
“I know the media has to talk and the pundits, they know what is going to happen. I don’t know what is going to happen. It is completely unlikely that in December we are done. But if you want to give me the title you can give me the title and we can go on holiday until next season. But that is not going to happen! Game by game, day by day, that’s what we focus on.”
Arsenal vs Manchester City
Arsenal assistant manager Albert Stuivenberg, speaking to BT Sport, on the absence of Mikel Arteta:
“Of course he is still very much active, from a different spot. We have clear communication and we have discussed how we want to play. He is at home, pacing the room, but he will be in the background.
“We all know the quality of City, they are one of the best teams in Europe. They are in great form but so are we.”
Arsenal vs Manchester City
The line from Manchester City is that Phil Foden misses out today as he is “short of full fitness”, while John Stones and Oleksandr Zinchenko “are not fully fit”.
Arsenal vs Manchester City
Rewind a few months, and Mikel Arteta looked to be on the brink at Arsenal after the Gunners were thrashed 5-0 by Manchester City at the Etihad.
It was Arsenal’s third defeat in a row to open the Premier League campaign - their worst ever start to a season - but their response following that low point has been impressive.
Although they have come through another bump in the road, following defeats to Liverpool, Manchester United and Everton, to win five matches in a row to come into this match in great form, another meeting against Pep Guardiola’s side will be a true test of how far they have come.
