(Getty Images)

Arsenal are hosting Manchester City in the first Premier League match of 2022 in a meeting of two sides in impressive form.

The Gunners have won their past four successive games to lift themselves into pole position in the race to finish fourth, four points clear of West Ham and Manchester United and five ahead of their north London rivals Tottenham, although Spurs have two games in hand. City meanwhile have not lost in the league since October and have built an eight-point gap two second-place Chelsea, while Liverpool – who visit Stamford Bridge tomorrow – are a further point behind with a game in hand.

Both teams are affected by Covid-19 in some way. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is watching from the game from home while isolating after a positive test result, so assistants Albert Stuivenberg and Steve Round will take charge, while City are without Phil Foden, put down to a lack of fitness. Follow all the action from the Emirates Stadium below.