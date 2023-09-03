Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arsenal host Manchester United on Sunday in the big match of the Premier League weekend, with the Gunners still unbeaten after three matches this term and aiming to go one better after finishing runners-up last term.

While summer signings Kai Havertz and Declan Rice are still finding their feet somewhat in the team, Mikel Arteta is trying to make the team more offensive-minded without sacrificing defensive balance. Jurrien Timber, however, is already out for the campaign with a knee injury.

Man United were busy on transfer deadline day with both incomings and outgoings, but with Erik ten Hag’s team being underwhelming - to put it kindly - with their performances so far, an improvement is needed quickly, particularly in these bigger fixtures.

When is Arsenal vs Manchester United?

The Gunners host the Red Devils at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday 3 September with kick-off set for 4:30pm BST.

Where can I watch it?

This match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Ultra HD. It will be streamed for subscribers live on the Sky Go app. If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Arsenal are without long-term absentee Jurrien Timber after he suffered an early season injury. Eddie Nketiah might also miss out, despite his first England call-up, but Gabriel Jesus is on the comeback trail. Takehiro Tomiyasu is back from suspension.

Man United are missing new signing Mason Mount, left-back Luke Shaw, central defender Raphael Varane and striker Rasmus Hojlund, among others. Deadline day additions Sergio Reguilon and Altay Bayindir will perhaps have to wait for involvement from the start, but Sofyan Amrabat might be put straight in.

Predicted line-ups

ARS - Ramsdale, Partey, White, Saliba, Tomiyasu, Rice, Odegaard, Havertz, Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

MUN - Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Martinez, Dalot, Casemiro, Amrabat, Fernandes, Antony, Rashford, Martial

Odds and tips

Arsenal 3/4

Draw 14/5

United 7/2

Prediction

The Gunners to just about see off their rivals thanks to greater firepower in the final third. Arsenal 2-1 Man United.