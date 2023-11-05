Jump to content

Liveupdated1699189865

Arsenal vs Manchester City LIVE: Women’s Super League latest score and goal updates

Follow all the action from Meadow Park

Luke Baker
Sunday 05 November 2023 13:11
Comments
(PA)

Arsenal need a victory in Women’s Super League after finding themselves seventh in the table. They are out of the Champions League and welcome the unbeaten Manchester City this afternoon.

The Gunners could kickstart their season with a win but a defeat would do serious damage to their title ambitions despite this clash being just the fifth game of the campaign.

City, meanwhile, are without Alex Greenwood who suffered a head injury on international duty with England. The defender required lengthy treatment on the pitch in Belgium but is recovering well.

“It was a scary and uncomfortable moment, but she’s very brave and determined and so brave in all she does and plays,” City manager Gareth Taylor said. “She’s frustrated because she’ll miss the weekend, but excited by what we’ve done so far this season, and she’s played a big part in that. But of course her welfare is the most important thing. The handover with England was really good, she’s now back in our camp.”

Last season it was Chelsea who again took the WSL title, just edging out Manchester United, while Arsenal and Manchester City are expected to be contenders in 2023/24 too.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1699189839

Arsenal vs Manchester City

Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5 November 2023 13:10
1699189779

Arsenal vs Manchester City

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

5 November 2023 13:09
1699189719

Arsenal vs Manchester City

Delay in match because of an injury Manuela Zinsberger (Arsenal Women).

5 November 2023 13:08
1699189662

Arsenal vs Manchester City

Attempt saved. Jill Roord (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

5 November 2023 13:07
1699189451

Arsenal vs Manchester City

Leila Ouahabi (Manchester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

5 November 2023 13:04
1699189416

Arsenal vs Manchester City

Foul by Leila Ouahabi (Manchester City Women).

5 November 2023 13:03
1699189397

Arsenal vs Manchester City

Victoria Pelova (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card.

5 November 2023 13:03
1699189380

Arsenal vs Manchester City

Foul by Kim Little (Arsenal Women).

5 November 2023 13:03
1699189376

Arsenal vs Manchester City

Mary Fowler (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5 November 2023 13:02
1699189080

Arsenal vs Manchester City

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Alanna Kennedy.

5 November 2023 12:58

