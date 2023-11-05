(PA)

Arsenal need a victory in Women’s Super League after finding themselves seventh in the table. They are out of the Champions League and welcome the unbeaten Manchester City this afternoon.

The Gunners could kickstart their season with a win but a defeat would do serious damage to their title ambitions despite this clash being just the fifth game of the campaign.

City, meanwhile, are without Alex Greenwood who suffered a head injury on international duty with England. The defender required lengthy treatment on the pitch in Belgium but is recovering well.

“It was a scary and uncomfortable moment, but she’s very brave and determined and so brave in all she does and plays,” City manager Gareth Taylor said. “She’s frustrated because she’ll miss the weekend, but excited by what we’ve done so far this season, and she’s played a big part in that. But of course her welfare is the most important thing. The handover with England was really good, she’s now back in our camp.”

Last season it was Chelsea who again took the WSL title, just edging out Manchester United, while Arsenal and Manchester City are expected to be contenders in 2023/24 too.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.