Liveupdated1699188065

Arsenal vs Manchester City LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Meadow Park

Luke Baker
Sunday 05 November 2023 11:30
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Arsenal face Manchester City in the Women’s Super League today.

Last season it was Chelsea who again took the WSL title, just edging out Manchester United, while Arsenal and Manchester City are expected to be contenders in 2023/24 too.

Relegated Reading have been replaced by Bristol City after they won the Championship title by a single point last term, while the likes of Liverpool, Everton and West Ham will hope for continued progression this year too.

On the back of the Lionesses’ magnificent runs at Euro 2022 and the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the women’s game continues to go from strength to strength with increasing crowds and exciting new signings from overseas.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1699188033

Arsenal vs Manchester City

Attempt saved. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.

5 November 2023 12:40
1699187982

Arsenal vs Manchester City

Attempt blocked. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chloe Kelly with a cross.

5 November 2023 12:39
1699187934

Arsenal vs Manchester City

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Lotte Wubben-Moy.

5 November 2023 12:38
1699187865

Arsenal vs Manchester City

Attempt missed. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right.

5 November 2023 12:37
1699187823

Arsenal vs Manchester City

Cloé Lacasse (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card.

5 November 2023 12:37
1699187813

Arsenal vs Manchester City

Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5 November 2023 12:36
1699187727

Arsenal vs Manchester City

Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

5 November 2023 12:35
1699187716

Arsenal vs Manchester City

Jill Roord (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

5 November 2023 12:35
1699187633

Arsenal vs Manchester City

Attempt blocked. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

5 November 2023 12:33
1699187505

Arsenal vs Manchester City

Attempt missed. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.

5 November 2023 12:31

