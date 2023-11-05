Arsenal vs Manchester City LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Meadow Park
Follow live coverage as Arsenal face Manchester City in the Women’s Super League today.
Last season it was Chelsea who again took the WSL title, just edging out Manchester United, while Arsenal and Manchester City are expected to be contenders in 2023/24 too.
Relegated Reading have been replaced by Bristol City after they won the Championship title by a single point last term, while the likes of Liverpool, Everton and West Ham will hope for continued progression this year too.
On the back of the Lionesses’ magnificent runs at Euro 2022 and the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the women’s game continues to go from strength to strength with increasing crowds and exciting new signings from overseas.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Attempt saved. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.
Attempt blocked. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chloe Kelly with a cross.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Lotte Wubben-Moy.
Attempt missed. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right.
Cloé Lacasse (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card.
Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jill Roord (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
