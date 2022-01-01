Manchester City could extend their lead in the Premier League in their match against Arsenal on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side are currently eight points clear of second and third place Chelsea and Liverpool after yet another victory in the league. They defeated Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday night thanks to a Phil Foden strike.

The defending champions may be starting to stride away with the title but boss Guardiola says the title race isn’t over yet.

He said: “Chelsea and Liverpool are more than exceptional. One is the champion of Europe and Liverpool have been our big rival in recent years. 54 points still to play and every game we are just thinking the next game we have.”

But how can fans watch and what time is kick off? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 12.30pm on Saturday, 1 January at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on Sky Sports and subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Arsenal have had a mini Covid outbreak in their squad which puts Calum Chambers, Cedric Soares, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ainsley Maitland-Niles in doubt as they missed their Boxing Day match against Norwich. Manager Mikel Arteta will also be in isolation for the match.

Thomas Partey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may not feature due to their Africa Cup of Nations commitments with Ghana.

Meanwhile Man City will be without Riyad Mahrez who is away with AFCON and Kyle Walker, John Stones and Rodri aren’t fully fit.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Holding, Tierney, Magalhaes, White; Lokonga, Xhaka, Odegaard; Smith Rowe, Saka, Lacazette

Man City: Ederson; Cancelo, Laporte, Ake, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Fernandinho, De Bruyne; Jesus, Foden, Grealish

Odds

Arsenal - 9/2

Draw - 7/2

Man City - 1/2

Prediction

Arsenal may be on a four-game league winning streak but their Covid hit squad will be beaten by the unstoppable Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s side should extend their top spot in the league with a convincing victory. Arsenal 1-4 Man City.