'Magnificent Performance' says Ten Hag after Utd beat Barca 2-1 in 2nd leg

The draw for the Europa League last-16 takes place this morning as the group stage winners are paired against the play-off winners in the knockout rounds.

Arsenal were among the eight clubs to top their respective Europa League group so are seeded for the draw which takes place at 11am.

Manchester United are also through after defeating Barcelona in the two-legged play-off. Erik ten Hag’s men played out a 2-2 draw at the Nou Camp in the opening leg before coming from behind to win 2-1 at Old Trafford last night. Fred cancelled out Robert Lewandowski’s penalty before Antony came off the bench to send the Red Devils into the last-16.

As United came through the play-offs they are unseeded for this draw meaning they will face one of the group winners – except Arsenal who are from the same country – in the next stage of the competition.

Following the Europa League draw will be the draw for the Europa Conference League last-16. West Ham are involved in that one after finishing top of their group and despite struggles in the Premier League this year the Hammers have been solid competitors in Europe.

Follow along for the Europa League and Europa Conference League last-16 draws: