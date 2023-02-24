Europa League draw LIVE: Arsenal and Manchester United discover last-16 opponents
West Ham will also find out who they face in the Europa Conference League knockout rounds
The draw for the Europa League last-16 takes place this morning as the group stage winners are paired against the play-off winners in the knockout rounds.
Arsenal were among the eight clubs to top their respective Europa League group so are seeded for the draw which takes place at 11am.
Manchester United are also through after defeating Barcelona in the two-legged play-off. Erik ten Hag’s men played out a 2-2 draw at the Nou Camp in the opening leg before coming from behind to win 2-1 at Old Trafford last night. Fred cancelled out Robert Lewandowski’s penalty before Antony came off the bench to send the Red Devils into the last-16.
As United came through the play-offs they are unseeded for this draw meaning they will face one of the group winners – except Arsenal who are from the same country – in the next stage of the competition.
Following the Europa League draw will be the draw for the Europa Conference League last-16. West Ham are involved in that one after finishing top of their group and despite struggles in the Premier League this year the Hammers have been solid competitors in Europe.
Follow along for the Europa League and Europa Conference League last-16 draws:
When and where is the final?
The Europa League final will take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary on 31st May 2023.
Only Marcus Rashford (17) has scored more goals for United at Old Trafford this season than Fred’s five.
When are the fixtures?
The last-16 ties will be played on Thursday 9th March and Thursday 16th March with the seeded teams having home advantage in the second legs.
Can Arsenal play Manchester United?
No, not in this round. Clubs from the same national league can only draw one another from the quarter-finals onwards.
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says his side’s thrilling comeback victory over Barcelona in the Europa League shows they can beat anyone.
United looked to be heading out of Europe to Spanish opposition again when Robert Lewandowski’s first-half penalty put Barca 3-2 up on aggregate and in control at Old Trafford.
But a fine revival saw Fred equalise after only 82 seconds of the second half before half-time substitute Antony sent home fans wild with a 73rd-minute strike to seal a 2-1 win on the night and a 4-3 victory on aggregate.
Victory, which sends United through to the last 16, sees them still competing on all four fronts and is the perfect tonic ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Newcastle.
Half-time substitute Antony sent United fans wild with a 73rd-minute strike to seal a 2-1 win on the night and a 4-3 victory on aggregate
Manchester United’s win was the first time Barcelona have lost a game in which they led at half-time since April 2021. They had been unbeaten in 37 successive matches in which they had led at the break.
Ten Hag reacts to United victory
Last night Manchester United completed a comeback victory against Barcelona at Old Trafford to knock the La Liga leaders out of the Europa League and progress 4-3 on aggregate.
Manager Erik ten Hag praised his team’s effort after the game saying: “It was a magnificent night against a team who are the leaders of La Liga, I want to take this result with us in building belief.
“I know what Antony can do. He is brave and fearless. What he brought in the second half was what we needed. He dribbled, he scored. He will go for it and when he gets the opportunity. He will strike.
“Fred has an important role. He had to first stop Frenkie de Jong playing like a mosquito around him and behind him. He did it magnificently in the first leg as well and tonight he scored a goal. It was brilliant.”
If nothing else, Wout Weghorst can always say he turned a game against Barcelona. Admittedly, he turned it by going off rather than by anything he did on the pitch. Manchester United, outclassed with the giant Dutchman on the pitch, were galvanised and equalised two minutes after his departure. His replacement, Antony, scored the goal to beat Barcelona.
It was not quite all down to Weghorst. United already had ample evidence of Erik ten Hag’s gifts as a game-changer before a reshuffle and a replacement proved catalytic. After all, they have the most goals from substitutes in the Premier League this season. They may have had less proof of Antony’s ability to exert such an impact.
After early goals against Arsenal and Manchester City, there was a growing suspicion that the £86m man did not even rank in their strongest side. Bruno Fernandes had done such a compelling impression of a right winger of late that he looked Ten Hag’s best option. The jury may remain out on Antony: the flair player on the right the United fans sang about was George Best, not him.
Manchester United 2-1 Barcelona (4-3 on aggregate): In a game of two halfs at Old Trafford, Ten Hag changed the game with his substitutions as United recaptured the attitude of a Sir Alex Ferguson side
