Klopp fears Champions League dreams may be over after Real Madrid hammering

Liverpool’s Champions League dreams may be over after their hammering by Real Madrid, Jurgen Klopp has conceded.

Though Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah started off the Reds’ night by scoring, it ended as their worst-ever European home defeat with a 5-2 loss to the Spanish side in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

It means that Liverpool have become the first team in Champions League history to take a 2-0 lead and lose by a three-goal margin.

The Reds will head to Spain for the second leg on 15 March.

