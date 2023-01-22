Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1674403923

Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from Emirates Stadium

Sports Staff
Sunday 22 January 2023 15:30
Comments
A general view of the Emirates Stadium
A general view of the Emirates Stadium
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Arsenal face Manchester United in the Premier League today.

Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.

It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.

It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1674403899

Arsenal vs Manchester United

ARSENAL SUBS: Kieran Tierney, Emile Smith Rowe, Rob Holding, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Leandro Trossard, Fabio Vieira, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Marquinhos, Matt Turner.

22 January 2023 16:11
1674403890

Arsenal vs Manchester United

22 January 2023 16:11
1674403799

Arsenal vs Manchester United

ARSENAL (4-3-3): Aaron Ramsdale; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard, Granit Xhaka; Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli.

22 January 2023 16:09
1674403686

Arsenal vs Manchester United

22 January 2023 16:08
1674403642

Arsenal vs Manchester United

United's recent momentum was checked during the week in a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace. A strike from Bruno Fernandes put the Red Devils ahead before the break, but Michael Olise's stunning free-kick earned Palace a share of the spoils. United would have overtaken City with a victory, but are now in fourth place in need of another good performance to keep themselves ahead in the race for the Champions League. Arsenal will provide a tough test of their credentials.

22 January 2023 16:07
1674403453

Arsenal vs Manchester United

22 January 2023 16:04
1674403449

Arsenal vs Manchester United

22 January 2023 16:04
1674403448

Arsenal vs Manchester United

Arsenal have seen their lead at the top of the Premier League cut to two points by Manchester City, putting the pressure on Mikel Arteta's men to respond today. The Gunners have been outstanding since the Premier League restart, winning four out of five matches, including the North London derby last time out. Manchester United will pose a challenge for Arteta's men, but they have been playing extremely well and should be ready for their old foes.

22 January 2023 16:04
1674403183

Arsenal vs Manchester United

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.

22 January 2023 15:59
1674402859

Arsenal vs Manchester United

22 January 2023 15:54

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in