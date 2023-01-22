Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Emirates Stadium
Follow live coverage as Arsenal face Manchester United in the Premier League today.
Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.
Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.
It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.
It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
ARSENAL SUBS: Kieran Tierney, Emile Smith Rowe, Rob Holding, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Leandro Trossard, Fabio Vieira, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Marquinhos, Matt Turner.
ARSENAL (4-3-3): Aaron Ramsdale; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard, Granit Xhaka; Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli.
United's recent momentum was checked during the week in a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace. A strike from Bruno Fernandes put the Red Devils ahead before the break, but Michael Olise's stunning free-kick earned Palace a share of the spoils. United would have overtaken City with a victory, but are now in fourth place in need of another good performance to keep themselves ahead in the race for the Champions League. Arsenal will provide a tough test of their credentials.
Arsenal have seen their lead at the top of the Premier League cut to two points by Manchester City, putting the pressure on Mikel Arteta's men to respond today. The Gunners have been outstanding since the Premier League restart, winning four out of five matches, including the North London derby last time out. Manchester United will pose a challenge for Arteta's men, but they have been playing extremely well and should be ready for their old foes.
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.
