Follow live updates as Arsenal face Manchester United in a match that could prove crucial in the Premier League top-four race. The Gunners sit three points and a place above old rivals United in the table and will look to leapfrog Tottenham Hotspur and into the Champions League spots with a win at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta’s side sparked new life into their campaign with a 4-2 away win at Chelsea on Wednesday, after a run of three defeats threatened to end their hopes.

United are now looking to produce a similar result, following their humiliating 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in midweek, and three points would get Ralf Rangnick’s side back in the race. United have this week announced that Erik ten Hag will become the club’s next permanent manager at the end of the season and securing Champions League qualification would be a boost to the Dutchman’s project at Old Trafford.

The size of the task facing Ten Hag was made clear by United’s performance at Anfield and there will be a number of players in Rangnick’s squad who could now be fighting for their own futures at the club. Both these teams have struggled for consistency in recent weeks and a draw would do little for either side, with Tottenham facing Brentford in tonight’s later game. Follow live updates from Arsenal vs Manchester United below: