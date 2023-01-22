Arsenal vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal look to extend lead at top of table over Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United
Arsenal face another tough challenge in the pursuit of the Premier League title as they host Erik ten Hag’s resurgent Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon. The Gunners have set a blistering pace and will be on course for a 100-point season should they defeat the Red Devils and hit the halfway stage on 50 points.
Mikel Arteta’s side opened up an eight-point lead at the top of the table after defeating rivals Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 away from home last weekend but that gap has since been cut by Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City who continue to chase down the Gunners. As do Manchester United who defeated City at Old Trafford to join the title conversation though their progress took a stumble in midweek.
The Red Devils looked on course for a sixth consecutive Premier League win when they faced Crystal Palace on Wednesday night, however, Michael Olise swept a brilliant 91st minute free kick past David De Gea to cancel out Bruno Fernandes’ goal and earn Palace a point in a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park. That said, victory for United this afternoon would blow the title race wide open and with Arsenal still needing to face Man City twice things could get very tricky for Mikel Arteta’s men.
An old rivalry
For the first 12 years of the Premier League era Arsenal and Manchester United was the fixture to look for on the fixture schedule list.
From 1992-93 to 2003-04, the two clubs claimed all but one of the Premier League titles on offer with United winning eight and Arsenal three.
The Gunners also finished runners-up to the Red Devils four times. Will this season reignite this old rivalry and see bothe clubs challenge for the title?
Erik ten Hag ‘convinced’ Manchester United are progressing in right direction
Erik ten Hag said he is “convinced” Manchester United are going in the right direction but warned they have to get everything right to win trophies and compete for the title.
United had their worst ever Premier League season last year but have now won nine of their last 10 games in all competitions and only lost one in 20.
They visit leaders Arsenal on Sunday on course to return to the Champions League but with Ten Hag believing the fierce competition in England and the resources plenty of clubs enjoy giving them little margin for error.
Erik ten Hag ‘convinced’ Manchester United are progressing in right direction
The Manchester United manager takes his side to Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday
Arsenal vs Man Utd prediction
The absence of Casemiro could prove crucial for Manchester United, and might allow Martin Odegaard more freedom to control play in the middle of the pitch.
Arsenal’s defending of counter-attacks will also be key given Marcus Rashford’s form. Arsenal are a more complete team at the moment, though, and home advantage will be crucial as they earn a narrow win.
Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United.
Arsenal vs Man Utd matchday odds
League leaders Arsenal are the favourites with the bookmakers to win today’s encounter with Manchester United. Here are the latest odds ahead of the match at 4.30pm.
Arsenal: 10/11
Draw: 35/12
Manchester United: 33/10
Arsenal vs Man Utd predicted line-ups
Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xkaha, Odegaard; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli
Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fred, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst
What is the early team news?
Arsenal’s new signing Leandro Trossard could be involved as the Gunners are hopeful the former Brighton forward was registered before the Friday deadline, but Mikel Arteta is unlikely to change a winning team.
Gabriel Jesus remains out with Eddie Nkeitah - who has been excellent in his absence - likely to start again.
Manchester United will be without the suspended Casemiro who picked up his fifth booking of the season against Crystal Palace on Wednesday.
Fred or Scott McTominay will compete for a place alongside Christian Eriksen in midfield.
Elsewhere, Diogo Dalot and Anthony Martial are doubts, which means Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Wout Weghorst - who made his debut at Selhurst Park - could keep their places in the team.
How to watch Arsenal vs Man Utd
The match will kick off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 22 January.
It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage following the match between Leeds and Brentford.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Arsenal vs Man Utd
Hello, good afternoon, and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Arsenal vs Manchester United.
This is a clash of two teams at the top of the Premier League table with the Gunners hoping to restore, at least, a five point lead over their nearest rivals Manchester City. City are currently in action against Wolves and could close to within two points of Arsenal should they win at the Etihad Stadium.
Meanwhile, Manchester United start the day in fourth place, eight points behind the Gunners. Erik ten Hag’s men are in a rich vein of form with five wins from their last six league games though they did draw 1-1 with Crystal Palace last time out.
The Red Devils were the last team to defeat Arsenal in the league having swept them aside 3-1 at Old Trafford in September thanks to a goal from Antony and a Marcus Rashford brace.
However, they will be without midfield maestro Casemiro who faces a one-match suspension whilst Arsenal could call on new signing Leandro Trossard to give them a boost should the match look to be sliding United’s way.
We’ll have all the team news. build-up and updates throughout the afternoon so stick us.
