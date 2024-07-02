Jonas Eidevall details what Mariona Caldentey will bring to Arsenal

Support truly

Mariona Caldentey is a proven “winner” and will help Arsenal to “excel on the biggest stage” after joining from Barcelona, according to Head Coach Jonas Eidevall.

Arsenal have signed the World Cup winner, 28, who has won six Liga F titles, three Champions Leagues and six Spanish Cups.

Caldentey, who will wear the No.8 jersey at Arsenal, made 302 appearances for the Catalan giants since joining in 2014, scoring 114 goals. And Eidevall is thrilled to strengthen his side with Barcelona’s fifth-highest scorer of all time.

Eidevall said: “Mariona is a world-class forward and we are delighted to bring her to Arsenal. She’s a winner with proven experience of excelling on the biggest stage, which is exactly where we aim to be at this club.

While Caldentey added: “We believe Mariona will be a superb addition to our squad here at Arsenal, as we prepare for an exciting new season together.”

“I’m so happy to be here,” said Mariona. “This is the right time for a new challenge for me and Arsenal is the perfect place. I think what Arsenal are doing as a club is amazing – on and off the pitch. I love the way we want to play as a team and I think there’s a strong mentality building here.

“It’s been incredible to see what the club has done away from the pitch, with supporters following the team everywhere and lots of records being broken. I can’t wait to get started and help the team win trophies and entertain our supporters.”

Director of Women’s Football Clare Wheatley added: “We’re so happy to have signed Mariona, who brings with her a wealth of experience and success at the top of women’s football. It’s a testament to her ambition and character that she has chosen to undertake a new challenge, come to the Women’s Super League and join what we’re building here at Arsenal.

"I’m sure our supporters will be excited to see her run out in Arsenal colours very soon.”