Is Arsenal v Monaco on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Arsenal will be looking to take another significant step towards the Champions League knockout stages as they host AS Monaco.

A thrashing of Sporting CP in their last outing leaves Mikel Arteta’s side strongly placed after five games in the revamped competition.

Monaco are level on points with their hosts, though, and going well in Ligue 1, too, under Adi Hutter.

A 3-2 defeat against Benfica rather checked their momentum in this competition but they will travel to London with confidence of a positive result.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Arsenal vs Monaco?

Arsenal vs Monaco is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesdy 11 December at the Emirates Stadium in London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

An injury to Oleksandr Zinchenko ahead of the draw against Fulham caused another defensive headache for Mikel Arteta with Gabriel Magalhaes, Riccardo Calafiori, Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu all also absent. Jurrien Timber shifted across to the left of a back four in the Premier League game and may do so here, though the rarely-sighted Kieran Tierney is in Arsenal’s Champions League squad.

Monaco’s Wilfried Singo is suspended after his sending off against Benfica, while Christian Mawissa also serves a one-match ban having accumulated too many bookings. Ex-Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun misses out with a shoulder injury.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Raya; Partey, Saliba, Kiwior, Timber; Odegaard, Rice, Merino; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.

Monaco XI: Majecki; Vanderson, Salisu, Kehrer, Henrique; Zakaria, Camara; Akliouche, Ben Seghir, Golovin; Embolo.

