Declan Rice the fitting hero to ensure Champions League football for Arsenal

Perhaps it was appropriate that Real Madrid’s nemesis ensured Arsenal have more Champions League dates on their calendar next year. Rice may have fashioned Arsenal’s greatest European nights since the 2000s with his twin man-of-the-match displays and brace of stunning free kicks against the continent’s superpower. It was fitting, then, that the goal that guaranteed a top-five finish and their ticket for a reunion with the European elite came from Rice, and that it was another terrific strike.

In the process, he almost certainly secured a third successive second-place finish; an unwanted hat-trick, some might say, but preferable when it seemed Arsenal might finish third in a two-horse title race. “We have built something sustainable and consistent,” said Mikel Arteta. “We had a clear dream to deliver a trophy this season to our people. Unfortunately we haven't done it, understanding the circumstances we've been through. But you have to make sure that chasing a dream doesn't confuse you and allow you to see all the incredible things this team are doing.”

Second may not sound incredible, but on the day, Arsenal achieved their aims. “We had a few objectives, finishing second and in the Champions League spots,” Arteta added. So it is instead Newcastle who have to endure a nervy week. The equation is both simple and yet fraught with danger: beat Everton at St James’ Park and they will join Arsenal in the Champions League. Don’t and they are reliant on other results.

Even if their more pessimistic supporters raised the doomsday scenario of dropping out of the top five, it was never likely, especially as Arsenal always had the insurance of a final-day trip to Southampton. Their first victory in six games has now stripped it of tension. They needed one more win and it came in the harder game, courtesy of a man who is showing an increasing aptitude for the big occasion. Rice has powered Arsenal in the last couple of months, cementing his status as their player of the season. “Especially in the last part of the season he's been exceptional,” said Arteta. After Rice missed the draw at Liverpool, Arsenal had added reasons to be glad he recovered. Contrary to the chant, they didn’t get him half price, but he does look £105m well spent and Arsenal may well bank a nine-figure sum from next year’s Champions League.

open image in gallery Declan Rice has powered Arsenal in the last couple of months to cement his status as their player of the season ( Arsenal FC via Getty Images )

They had many a reason to enjoy his goal, a wonderful whipped shot, hit on the move and bending away from Nick Pope. “An unbelievable strike,” said Eddie Howe. Anthony Gordon, the scourge of Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final, had given the ball away. Newcastle, who had defeated Arsenal three times already this season, could not make it four. They reprised the 3-4-3 formation that worked well against Arsenal in February and Chelsea last week and had initial success.

But they encountered an immovable force. If Arsenal have had insufficient returns from their recruitment drive last summer, two 2023 arrivals were the cornerstones of victory. Rice’s second-half goal was a winner because of David Raya’s acrobatics in the first 20 minutes.

open image in gallery David Raya (centre, wearing yellow) was Arsenal’s immovable force against Newcastle ( Action Images via Reuters )

The Spaniard made a quartet of terrific saves, the first a redemptive stop to deny Bruno Guimaraes after Raya had gifted possession to Sandro Tonali. He denied Tino Livramento, the recipient of a deft backheel from Anthony Gordon, clawed away a deflected effort from Harvey Barnes and pawed away Dan Burn’s header. “Their goalkeeper makes some great saves,” rued Howe. Raya has been awarded Arsenal’s No 1 shirt for next season; this was a performance to suggest he is a worthy successor to David Seaman in it.

It may have helped, though, that Raya was spared a battle with Alexander Isak, who has scored against him twice this season, a player Arsenal covet and the type of forward they miss. But a groin strain sidelined Isak. He has missed four league games this season and, tellingly, Newcastle have a lone goal in that time. It makes it more of a concern he could miss the Everton game. “That is unknown,” said Howe. “A lot will depend on how he reacts.”

open image in gallery Eddie Howe may also be without Alexander Isak for the final day after the Swede missed the trip to Arsenal ( PA Wire )

Isak may be fit for Everton but in his absence, an out-of-sorts Callum Wilson made just his second league start of the season and, they may hope, his last for Newcastle. He was anonymous; Newcastle’s considerable attacking threat at the start occurred around him, not because of him.

Arsenal had more solidity when they settled; when William Saliba went off, they survived the second half with a second-choice centre-back partnership of Riccardo Calafiori and Jakub Kiwior. It helped that Newcastle’s resources were too slender: a triple change to bring on Emil Krafth, Lewis Miley and William Osula suggested the squad is too small. “As soon as we get one or two injuries we are stretched,” Howe admitted.

At least his premier players ooze with quality. Nick Pope made a stunning close-range save from Thomas Partey’s header. It took something special to beat him, but Rice provided it. And so Arsenal’s season ends, not in glory or failure but with the new familiarity of Champions League qualification.