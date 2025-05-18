Arsenal vs Newcastle LIVE: Team news and updates from Premier League clash at the Emirates
Both sides could cement a place in next season’s Champions League with a win this afternoon
Arsenal host Newcastle United at the Emirates in the Premier League today, with both sides able to seal Champions League qualification with a win.
Arsenal start the weekend in second on 68 points, just two above the Magpies, who themselves are level on points with Chelsea and Aston Villa having played a game less than both.
Newcaslte have emerged victorious from all three meetings between the sides this season, having won 1-0 at St James Park before respective 2-0 wins in each leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on their way to winning the trophy.
And another win would see Eddie Howe’s side leapfrog the Gunners into second, while Mikel Arteta’s side can all but secure a third consecutive second-placed finish with three points.
Follow all the build-up and updates from the Emirates below:
What is the team news?
Declan Rice, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli and Jurrien Timber have trained this week but are fitness doubts, while Mikel Merino is suspended after his red card at Liverpool. Kai Havertz could return for the first time since February.
Sven Botman has picked up another knock and adds to Newcastle’s injury woes in defence, with Kieran Trippier and Lewis Hall both sidelined. Joelinton is also unavailable while Joe Willock is a doubt.
Arsenal vs Newcastle LIVE
Arsenal host Newcastle in a potential play-off for second place in the Premier League.
Mikel Arteta’s side are two points ahead of Newcastle in the table, with just a week of the season remaining after Sunday.
Newcastle have won all three games they have played against Arsenal this season - including the two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final.
But Eddie Howe’s side have a woeful Premier League record at the Emirates and have not won there since 2010 - losing 17 and drawing three of their last 20 trips there.
A victory would lift Newcastle above Arsenal before finishing the season at home to Everton as they look to return to the Champions League.
Arsenal vs Newcastle LIVE
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s match between Arsenal and Newcastle.
A win for either side would be enough to secure Champions League football next season, with both sides eager to end the league season on a high.
We’ll have all the latest build-up right here.
