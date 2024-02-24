✕ Close 'Cruel' to judge Arsenal's Champions League knockout return on last-gasp Porto defeat, Arteta says

Arsenal host Newcastle in the Premier League as the Gunners look to bounce back from midweek disappointment to claim a crucial win in the title race.

Mikel Arteta’s side were beaten 1-0 by Porto in the first-leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, losing to Galeno’s late winner, and now face another side who have caused them a fair amount of frustration in recent seasons. Eddie Howe’s visitors handed Arsenal their first Premier League defeat of the campaign in November in what was a fractious affair at St James’ Park, and also held the Gunners to a goalless draw at the Emirates last season.

But before their defeat in Portugal, Arsenal were flying and have won five in a row in the Premier League. With Liverpool not in action this weekend, Arteta’s side can go two points off the top of the table with a win but Newcastle will be looking to spoil the party against Arsenal once again. Howe’s side will have to improve defensively, however, with the Magpies conceding 18 goals in their last five in the Premier League.

