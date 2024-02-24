Arsenal v Newcastle LIVE: Team news, line-ups and more from Premier League clash
Mikel Arteta’s side have the opportunity to close the gap on leaders Liverpool as Eddie Howe’s visitors look to frustrate the Emirates once again
Arsenal host Newcastle in the Premier League as the Gunners look to bounce back from midweek disappointment to claim a crucial win in the title race.
Mikel Arteta’s side were beaten 1-0 by Porto in the first-leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, losing to Galeno’s late winner, and now face another side who have caused them a fair amount of frustration in recent seasons. Eddie Howe’s visitors handed Arsenal their first Premier League defeat of the campaign in November in what was a fractious affair at St James’ Park, and also held the Gunners to a goalless draw at the Emirates last season.
But before their defeat in Portugal, Arsenal were flying and have won five in a row in the Premier League. With Liverpool not in action this weekend, Arteta’s side can go two points off the top of the table with a win but Newcastle will be looking to spoil the party against Arsenal once again. Howe’s side will have to improve defensively, however, with the Magpies conceding 18 goals in their last five in the Premier League.
Follow live updates from Arsenal vs Newcastle in today’s live blog and get the latest tips and match odds on the Premier League fixture, here:
Arsenal vs Newcastle LIVE: Latest Premier League updates
Declan Rice admitted Arsenal need to be more “savvy”after their late defeat in midweek.
Galeno’s brilliant last-gasp strike earned the hosts a 1-0 victory but Rice thinks Arsenal have to look at themselves.
“I think the last minute is probably a bit of inexperience,” Rice replied when asked if Arteta’s young team were on a steep learning curve.
“Just probably having a bit more savviness, in terms of it’s the 93rd minute, you look up at the clock, it’s 0-0, we gave a ball away on the edge of our box twice and then he bends one in the top bins.
“So we have got to have a bit of savviness to see out the game, because if you can’t win, definitely don’t lose - especially in a knockout game. But look, we are still positive. It is half-time in a two-leg tie and we will be ready for the next leg.
“You look at our team, we are such a young group. Some of us have not played in the Champions League before, so it is all about learning on the job.
“But we have to play better than we did tonight. They made it really tough, but in the second leg we will be ready to go and give it everything.
“I think it is good to have nerves - you get that experience and you need that to play in the biggest games. Whether there is nerves or no nerves, I think these are the type of games we need to learn from on the way and it is going to make us better overall.”
Mikel Arteta has urged Arsenal to use their last-gasp defeat to Porto as extra fuel for their Premier League title challenge.
“What happened in another competition is there, but what you cannot deny is what is in your tummy after a defeat,” Arteta said.
“We have to use it in a really powerful way to be better.”
Odds
Arsenal: 4/11
Draw: 22/5
Newcastle: 7/1
What is the team news?
Thomas Partey could return to the Arsenal squad after a long injury absence, while Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko could also make the bench. Takehiro Tomiyasu is still out.
Aleksander Isak and Joe Willock could be involved in the Newcastle squad but goalkeeper Nick Pope remains out for the visitors.
Predicted line-ups
Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Jorginho, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli
Newcastle: Dubravka; Trippier, Schaar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Miley, Longstaff; Almiron, Gordon, Barnes
When is Arsenal vs Newcastle?
Arsenal vs Newcastle will kick-off at 8pm GMT on Saturday 24 February. It will be played at the Emirates Stadium.
Is Arsenal vs Newcastle on TV?
The match will be shown live on TNT Sports, with coverage getting underway from 7pm. TNT Sports customers can also stream the match live on Discovery +.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Good evening
Hello and welcome to tonight’s Premier League action as Arsenal host Newcastle. The Gunners are looking to bounce back from midweek disappointment to claim a crucial win in the title race.
