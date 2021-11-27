✕ Close Wenger back at Arsenal? "I want him closer" says Arteta

Follow all the action as Arsenal host Newcastle in the Premier League’s early kick-off.

Mikel Arteta’s side’s unbeaten run came to a chastening end against Liverpool last weekend, with the Gunners resoundingly thrashed 4-0 by Liverpool at Anfield. However, they remain just three points off the top four, albeit with a significantly inferior goal difference than West Ham. Arteta has few injury concerns to worry about, with Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney both fully fit, and the squad have had plenty of time to prepare for the fixture without midweek football.

Newcastle’s preparations have been hampered by Eddie Howe’s self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19, but the head coach was given clearance on Friday to take charge of Newcastle from the dugout for the first time. He will hope his presence can spark a turnaround, with the club bottom of the table and still without a win after twelve games of the season. Follow all the latest updates below.