Arsenal vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Follow all the action from the Emirates as Eddie Howe
Follow all the action as Arsenal host Newcastle in the Premier League’s early kick-off.
Mikel Arteta’s side’s unbeaten run came to a chastening end against Liverpool last weekend, with the Gunners resoundingly thrashed 4-0 by Liverpool at Anfield. However, they remain just three points off the top four, albeit with a significantly inferior goal difference than West Ham. Arteta has few injury concerns to worry about, with Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney both fully fit, and the squad have had plenty of time to prepare for the fixture without midweek football.
Newcastle’s preparations have been hampered by Eddie Howe’s self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19, but the head coach was given clearance on Friday to take charge of Newcastle from the dugout for the first time. He will hope his presence can spark a turnaround, with the club bottom of the table and still without a win after twelve games of the season. Follow all the latest updates below.
Arsenal vs Newcastle: Arteta on Willock
Joe Willock returns to the Emirates Stadium today for the first time since his move to Newcastle. Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta, says it was a difficult decision to let Willock leave Arsenal but felt the 22-year-old would get more minutes at St. James’ Park. He said:
Arsenal vs Newcastle: Recent results
Arsenal’s eight game unbeaten run in the Premier League came to an end last weekend when Mikel Arteta’s men were humbled by Liverpool at Anfield. The Reds won 4-0 and the Gunners will be looking to bounce-back against bottom-placed Newcastle. After a slow start to the season Arsenal have fought their way up to fifth in the table and can draw level on points woth West Ham if they beat the magpies today.
Newcastle’s first game under Eddie Howe saw him managing the team from self-isolation after he tested positive for Covid-19. It was a beltin’ match against Brentford that ebbed and flowed both ways. Newcastle took the lead early in the first half but ‘Ivan Toney cancelled out Jamaal Lascelles’s opener. Brentford were then twiced pegged backafter taking the lead with Allen Saint-Maximin’s 75th minute goal securing Newcastle a point.
The Magpies are yet to win this season and are in desperate need of points if they want to remain in the league next season. Can they earn three points against Arsenal this afternoon?
Arsenal vs Newcastle: Early team news
Granit Xhaka and Sead Kolasinac remain absent for Arsenal but Kieran Tierney and Martin Odegaard could both return to the starting XI after time out through injury.
For Newcastle Dwight Gayle has a tight hamstring and will be assessed before the game with Paul Dummett the only other player to be unavailable.
Manager Eddie Howe will be in dugout for the first-time after missing his first match as head coach due to Coronavirus. Howe returned a negative Covid test on Friday.
Arsenal vs Newcastle United
