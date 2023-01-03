Arsenal vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the action as Mikel Arteta’s league leaders look to extend the gap to Manchester City
Arsenal take on Newcastle United in the Premier League tonight, as Mikel Arteta’s side look to extend their lead at the top of the table.
The Gunners head into this clash seven points clear of defending champions Manchester City, who are second, and nine points clear of opponents Newcastle in third. Last time out, Arsenal were 4-2 winners against Brighton as the north London side made it two league wins from two since the World Cup break. Meanwhile, Eddie Howe’s high-flying Newcastle also returned to top-flight action with a victory but were then frustrated by Leeds in a goalless draw.
Nevertheless, the Magpies are 12 games unbeaten in the division, while Arsenal have gone 10 league matches without a defeat. Will one of those impressive runs come to an end at the Emirates Stadium this evening?
Follow live updates from Arsenal vs Newcastle with our blog below.
Arsenal vs Newcastle team changes
Mikel Arteta names an unchanged team to the one that defeated Brighton last time out. Eddie Nketiah continues to lead the line but Bukayo Saka and William Saliba are both one booking away from triggering a ban.
Meanwhile, Eddie Howe brings back Callum Wilson in Newcastle’s only change. Chris Wood is the man who drops out.
Arsenal vs Newcastle line-ups
Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Nketiah
Newcastle XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson
Newcastle must ‘keep perspective’ following frustrating stalemate with Leeds, Eddie Howe says
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has urged his players not to lose perspective after their hopes of a seventh successive Premier League win were thwarted by Leeds United.
The high-flying Magpies were forced to a settle for a point from a 0-0 draw at a rain-soaked St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon, but still end 2022 sitting in third place in the table.
Asked if it was important to maintain perspective after a remarkable 12 months for a club which a year ago was entrenched in a relegation battle, head coach Howe said: “I think it is.”
Newcastle must ‘keep perspective’ following Leeds stalemate, Howe says
The Magpies sat third in the Premier League table as 2022 drew to a close.
Unbeatable Arsenal?
Arsenal are the only team with a 100% winning record in Premier League games played at home this season having won all seven matches at the Emirates so far.
Mikel Arteta’s side are looking to win their first eight home matches in a top-flight season for the first time in the club’s history.
They’ve got a good chance too. Arsenal have won their last 11 home games against Newcastle in all competitions – only against Stoke (an ongoing run since 1983) have they ever won more consecutive home matches (16).
Arsenal vs Newcastle
Arsenal have won 11 successive home games against Newcastle in all competitions, keeping clean sheets in each of the last seven.
Their last loss to the Magpies was a 1-0 league defeat in November 2010.
Arsenal go seven points clear at the top after winning six-goal thriller at Brighton
Premier League leaders Arsenal moved seven points clear at the top going into the new year after a glorious Gabriel Martinelli goal capped a thrilling 4-2 victory at Brighton.
Goals from Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Eddie Nketiah set the Gunners on course for a fifth consecutive top-flight success to cement their status as serious title contenders.
Kaoru Mitoma reduced Albion’s deficit 25 minutes from time before Martinelli, aided by a wonderful Odegaard assist, raced half the length of the pitch to stylishly restore the three-goal advantage.
Seagulls substitute Evan Ferguson increased the tension going into the final stages by claiming his first Premier League goal, while Mitoma thought he had set up a grandstand finish, only for his 89th-minute strike to be disallowed for offside.
Despite the unwanted anxiety of the late drama, the in-form visitors held on to celebrate an impressive victory and take a healthy advantage into 2023.
Arsenal go seven points clear at the top after winning six-goal thriller at Brighton
Brighton 2-4 Arsenal: All four of the Gunners’ starting attackers netted as the Seagulls twice tried to get back in the match late on
Arsenal vs Newcastle prediction
Newcastle haven’t been beaten in the league since August of last year but lacked a clinical edge in front of goal last time out against Leeds.
Arsenal will be more aggressive this evening which could leave them vulnerable defensively but with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Eddie Nketiah all in great form the league leaders should have enough firepower to get through this tough test.
Arsenal 2-1 Newcastle.
Arsenal vs Newcastle predicted line-ups
Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah
Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton
What is the early team news?
Arsenal remain without Gabriel Jesus, but Eddie Nketiah has scored on his last two appearances for the Gunners, while Buyako Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have also found the target.
Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson and nearing a return but aren’t ready yet, so Arsenal could be unchanged.
Matt Targett has joined Newcastle’s list of injury absentees, which includes Alexander Isak, Jonjo Shelvey and Emil Krafth.
However, Callum Wilson should return to the starting line-up.
How to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle
The match will kick off at 7:45pm GMT on Tuesday 3rd January.
It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 7pm.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies