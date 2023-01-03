✕ Close Arsenal: Mikel Arteta comments on Odegaard's performance in Brighton win

Arsenal take on Newcastle United in the Premier League tonight, as Mikel Arteta’s side look to extend their lead at the top of the table.

The Gunners head into this clash seven points clear of defending champions Manchester City, who are second, and nine points clear of opponents Newcastle in third. Last time out, Arsenal were 4-2 winners against Brighton as the north London side made it two league wins from two since the World Cup break. Meanwhile, Eddie Howe’s high-flying Newcastle also returned to top-flight action with a victory but were then frustrated by Leeds in a goalless draw.

Nevertheless, the Magpies are 12 games unbeaten in the division, while Arsenal have gone 10 league matches without a defeat. Will one of those impressive runs come to an end at the Emirates Stadium this evening?

Follow live updates from Arsenal vs Newcastle with our blog below.