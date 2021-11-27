Arsenal vs Newcastle predicted line-ups and team news ahead of Premier League fixture today
Arsenal will attempt to bounce back when they face rock-bottom Newcastle United in the Premier League’s early kick-off on Saturday.
The Gunners were thrashed 4-0 by Liverpool at Anfield last time out, however, Mikel Arteta’s side are still well placed in the table and only trail fourth-placed West Ham by three points.
There is little optimism for Newcastle, though, who remain bottom of the league, having failed to win a single so far this season.
They did show their fighting spirit last time out in a 3-3 draw with Brentford as Eddie Howe attempts to reverse the club’s fortunes, even if a positive Covid-19 test has kept him away from the training ground.
Here is everything you need to know:
When is it and what time is kick-off?
The match will get underway at 12.30pm on Saturday 27 November at the Emirates Stadium.
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The match will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and the BT Sport App.
What is the team news?
Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey have been passed fit so Granit Xhaka, who is nearing a return, and Sead Kolasinac are the Gunners’ only absentees.
Paul Dummett and Fabian Schar are both likely to miss out for the Magpies.
Predicted line-ups
Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Lokonga, Smith Rowe Saka; Aubameyang, Lacazette
Newcastle: Dubravka; Krafth, Lascelles, Clark; Murphy, Willock, Hayden, Ritchie; Joelinton, Wilson, Saint-Maximin
Odds
Arsenal - 4/9
Draw - 15/4
Newcastle - 6/1
