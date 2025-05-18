Is Arsenal vs Newcastle on TV? Channel, time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal host Newcastle in a potential play-off for second place in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta’s side are two points ahead of Newcastle in the table, with just a week of the season remaining after Sunday.

Newcastle have won all three games they have played against Arsenal this season - including the two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final.

But Eddie Howe’s side have a woeful Premier League record at the Emirates and have not won there since 2010 - losing 17 and drawing three of their last 20 trips there.

A victory would lift Newcastle above Arsenal before finishing the season at home to Everton as they look to return to the Champions League.

Here’s everything you need to know

When is Arsenal vs Newcastle?

The Premier League fixture will kick off at 4:30pm BST on Sunday 18 May at the Emirates.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage getting underway from 4pm. Sky customers can also stream the match live on Sky Go or Now TV.

What is the team news?

Declan Rice, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli and Jurrien Timber have trained this week but are fitness doubts, while Mikel Merino is suspended after his red card at Liverpool. Kai Havertz could return for the first time since February.

Sven Botman has picked up another knock and adds to Newcastle’s injury woes in defence, with Kieran Trippier and Lewis Hall both sidelined. Joelinton is also unavailable while Joe Willock is a doubt.

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Partey, Jorginho, Odegaard; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

Newcastle XI: Pope; Schar, Karth, Burn; Murphy, Guimaraes, Tonali, Livramento; Barnes, Gordon; Isak