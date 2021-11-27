Arsenal host Newcastle in the Premier League this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta’s side’s fantastic run came to a chastening end at Anfield as the Gunners were thrashed 4-0 last time out.

The result hardly represented a disaster, though, with the Gunners still only three points adrift of the top four heading into the weekend.

At Newcastle, the current situation is far bleaker, with the club still winless and rock-bottom after 12 games this season.

They have endured misfortune too, with Eddie Howe’s positive Covid-19 test limiting the impact he’s been able to have on the squad since taking charge at St James’ Park. Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 12.30pm on Saturday 27 November at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and the BT Sport App.

What is the team news?

Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey have been passed fit so Granit Xhaka, who is nearing a return, and Sead Kolasinac are the Gunners’ only absentees.

Paul Dummett and Fabian Schar are both likely to miss out for the Magpies.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Lokonga, Smith Rowe Saka; Aubameyang, Lacazette

Newcastle: Dubravka; Krafth, Lascelles, Clark; Murphy, Willock, Hayden, Ritchie; Joelinton, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

Odds

Arsenal - 4/9

Draw - 15/4

Newcastle - 6/1