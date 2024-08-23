Arsenal might have to wait as they target Nico Williams

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams is Arsenal’s preferred target for a wide player in the last week of the window, although there is an acceptance they may have to wait for a major move.

Mikel Arteta is now keen to increase the options in his forward line, with the London club set to secure midfielder Mikel Merino’s move from Real Sociedad. One issue influencing recruitment, however, is Arsenal effectively operating off a different budget depending if a player is a named target or not.

It isn’t quite a case of the club just being willing to pay a certain amount for a necessary position. Arsenal are willing to pay what it takes for those specific named targets they feel would be certain starters, as could be seen with Declan Rice last summer.

Williams would be seen as falling into that bracket after his performances at Euro 2024 and has a release clause of £48m. The current feeling is that he doesn’t want to leave Athletic this summer, having been given the number-10 shirt, and that his medium-term aim is to go to Barcelona. His preference is to play in Spain.

While Arsenal are currently considering a move for the last week of the window, they are likely to switch strategy if they cannot sign the 22-year-old.

Arteta would instead seek a Leandro Trossard-style purchase of someone who wouldn’t necessarily start all the time but offers something different when he does come in. The budget for such a player would be far lower, however, as Arsenal reserve major offers for starters they absolutely want.

The approach has influenced what has been a frustrating summer in attempting to improve their forward line, as the market has also slowed.

Arsenal went into it primarily looking for a top number-nine, with Alexander Isak the main target. With Newcastle United totally unwilling to do a deal, however, Arteta did not want to get locked into a long-running saga and moved on.

The manager also abruptly decided that Brentford’s Ivan Toney didn’t fit their requirements before Euro 2024. With Benjamin Sesko’s release clause at Leipzig running out, Arsenal instead felt there wasn’t a forward that suited their needs, so went to look for a wide player.

Williams is the top target there but they may instead spend the remainder of the window casting around for alternative options. Pedro Neto had been raised only to move to Chelsea. Ademola Lookman remains an option.