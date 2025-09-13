Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest live: Ange Postecoglou takes charge of testing first game against Gunners
Mikel Arteta’s side chase leaders Liverpool as the Premier League returns after the international break
Arsenal host Nottingham Forest as the Premier League returns following the conclusion of the international break.
Mikel Arteta’s side aim to keep their title ambitions thriving with a strong outing at the Emirates Stadium as they look to reduce the gap to league leaders Liverpool before Arne Slot’s champions play on Sunday.
Arsenal face a Forest side that will bring an unpredictable quality to the game after the club dismissed former manager Nuno Espirito Santo and replaced him with Ange Postecoglou during the break.
Postecoglou returns to the top flight just four months after being sacked by Tottenham despite ending the north London club’s 17-year wait for a trophy by winning the Europa League last season.
The 60-year-old has spoken about bringing his attacking philosophy to Forest but also his desire to restore them to “their rightful place” in the football hierarchy.
Follow all the build-up, team news and updates with The Independent’s live blog below:
Ange Postecoglou hopes attacking philosophy will restore Nottingham Forest back to ‘rightful place’
Ange Postecoglou is determined to take Nottingham Forest back to “its rightful place” in English football.
Postecoglou sealed a rapid return to the Premier League on Wednesday when he was appointed as Nuno Espirito Santo’s successor at the City Ground – only three months on from being sacked by Tottenham.
Spurs parted company with Postecoglou despite a first trophy in 17 years in May with Europa League success, and with two-time European Cup winners Forest back in a continental competition for the first time in three decades, the 60-year-old is full of excitement about the challenge ahead.
Postecoglou hopes attacking philosophy will restore Forest back to ‘rightful place’
Ange Postecoglou feels Nottingham Forest have squad to compete on all fronts
New Nottingham Forest boss Ange Postecoglou believes he has inherited a squad set up for success.
Former Tottenham boss Postecoglou was appointed as Nuno Espirito Santo’s successor on Tuesday and takes charge of his first game on Saturday – a lunchtime return to north London to face Arsenal.
The Australian has arrived at the City Ground just weeks after Forest spent over £150m on building a squad to enable them to compete on four fronts.
Ange Postecoglou feels Nottingham Forest have squad to compete on all fronts
Mikel Arteta admits Liverpool are ‘strongest for sure’ after summer spending
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta fears title rivals Liverpool have assembled the strongest squad in the Premier League following the acquisition of Alexander Isak.
And when asked how the arrival of Isak at Anfield could shape the title race, Arteta, whose side finished 10 points behind Arne Slot's side last season, said: "They are the strongest for sure.
"They have recruited the two most decisive players that were in Europe in the market (Isak and Wirtz), and they did really well to do that.”
Mikel Arteta admits Liverpool are ‘strongest for sure’ after summer spending
Potential line-ups
Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Gyokeres, Eze.
Nottingham Forest XI: Sels; Savona, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams; Douglas Luiz, Anderson, Gibbs-White; Hutchinson, Wood, Ndoye.
What is the Nottingham Forest team news?
Postecoglou will meanwhile be without Ola Aina for three months after the full-back was substituted during international duty with Nigeria, picking up a muscle problem. Arsenal loanee Oleksandr Zinchenko will also be unable to face his parent club, adding further strain to full-back options.
What is the Arsenal team news?
Mikel Arteta’s side have been ravaged by early-season injuries, but a handful of key stars could return for the visit of Forest.
William Saliba suffered a sprained ankle against Liverpool but will face a late fitness test after returning to training, while Ben White is back in contention.
Bukayo Saka is still out and is expected to return later this month. Kai Havertz meanwhile is recovering from minor knee surgery with Gabriel Jesus still a long-term absentee.
When is Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest?
Nottingham Forest’s trip to Arsenal kicks off at 12:30pm BST on Saturday 13 September at the Emirates Stadium in London.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the game live on TNT Sports 1 and discovery+, with coverage starting at 11am BST.
Good morning
Ange Postecoglou is back in the dugout for his first Premier League match as Nottingham Forest manager as the former Spurs boss returns to North London to face Arsenal.
Postecoglou was announced as Forest’s new manager after a falling out with volatile owner Evangelos Marinakis led to the dismissal of Nuno Espirito Santo at the City Ground.
The Aussie, who was sacked from Spurs just 16 days after guiding them to the Europa League in June, will hope to break his curse against his once-local rivals, having never won in his four previous meetings with the Gunners.
Arsenal will meanwhile look to get back to winning ways after a moment of magic from Dominik Szoboszlai downed them in a bitterly disappointing defeat at champions Liverpool before the international break.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments