'Winning trophies isn't enough sometimes' - Arteta

Arsenal host Nottingham Forest as the Premier League returns following the conclusion of the international break.

Mikel Arteta’s side aim to keep their title ambitions thriving with a strong outing at the Emirates Stadium as they look to reduce the gap to league leaders Liverpool before Arne Slot’s champions play on Sunday.

Arsenal face a Forest side that will bring an unpredictable quality to the game after the club dismissed former manager Nuno Espirito Santo and replaced him with Ange Postecoglou during the break.

Postecoglou returns to the top flight just four months after being sacked by Tottenham despite ending the north London club’s 17-year wait for a trophy by winning the Europa League last season.

The 60-year-old has spoken about bringing his attacking philosophy to Forest but also his desire to restore them to “their rightful place” in the football hierarchy.

Follow all the build-up, team news and updates with The Independent’s live blog below: