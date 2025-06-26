Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Arsenal pre-season friendlies 2025: Full schedule and results

Arsenal finished second in the Premier League for a third successive season last term

Will Castle
Thursday 26 June 2025 15:56 BST
Why Arsenal Want Martin Zubimendi So Badly

Mikel Arteta’s bid to finally bring major silverware back to Arsenal will begin in pre-season as the Gunners look to finally end their trophy drought.

Arteta’s side endured another campaign of near misses last term, finishing second in the Premier League for a third successive season as well as crashing out in the Champions League to eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain.

Having been plagued by injury woes over the past year, the club are set to bring in numerous high-profile signings, with a striker and defensive midfielder at the top of their wish list.

Pre-season will allow Arteta to see how his new boys – which could include the likes of Benjamin Sesko and Martin Zubimendi – shape up ahead of what could be a defining campaign for the Spaniard’s legacy.

Here’s everything you need to know about Arsenal’s pre-season fixtures.

When does Arsenal’s pre-season begin?

Arsenal’s pre-season will begin with a training camp in Spain before they head to Singapore on July 19 for their tour of Asia.

Arsenal’s pre-season fixtures

All kick-off times BST

July 23: AC Milan - Singapore National Stadium, Singapore, 12:30pm

July 27: Newcastle United - Singapore National Stadium, Singapore, 12:30pm

July 31: Tottenham Hotspur - Kai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong, 12:30pm

