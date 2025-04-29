Arsenal v PSG LIVE: Gunners face line-up dilemma ahead of historic Champions League semi-final
Mikel Arteta has called on Arsenal fans to turn the Emirates into ‘something special’ as he seeks to overcome the might of Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of this Champions League semi-final
Arsenal take on PSG tonight in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final, as Mikel Arteta seeks to lead the Gunners to a first European Cup in the club’s long history.
Arsenal may have fallen short in the Premier League title race but they have been England’s best side in Europe this season, and they stand on the verge of history after knocking out Real Madrid so convincingly in the last round. Thomas Partey is suspended and Gabriel remains injured but otherwise Arteta has a strong XI to call upon.
But Paris Saint-Germain have been arguably the best side in the Champions League so far and their fast flowing football under Luis Enrique presents a whole new challenge. Arsenal must finds ways to contain the attacking threat of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele and wonderkid Desire Doue to reach the final for the first time since 2006.
Follow the score and all the latest updates from Arsenal v PSG below.
Arteta issues rallying cry to Arsenal fans
Mikel Arteta has urged Arsenal fans to bring their 'shirts, shorts and boots' to the Emirates Stadium to carry his players to a maiden Champions League title.
The Gunners will contest their first semi-final on Europe's grandest stage in 16 years when they host Paris St Germain.
Supporters answered Arteta's pre-match call to create a raucous atmosphere for the first leg of their quarter-final against Real Madrid and he hopes for the same this time.
The Spaniard said: "You can sense the energy and the enthusiasm. It is probably one of the biggest games that the Emirates has seen since we built it.
"I told them, and I'm not exaggerating here, 'Guys, bring your boots, bring your shorts, bring your T-shirts, and let's play every ball together. We want to do something special'. That place has to be something that we haven't seen before."
Predicted line-ups
Here is how we think the two teams might line up tonight:
Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Rice, Merino; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.
PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Kvaratshkelia, Doue, Dembele.
PSG team news
Luis Enrique is not thought to have any fresh concerns to consider when naming his PSG side. The French capital club have added January signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to their squad since a 2-0 defeat at Arsenal during the league phase of the competition.
Arteta's selection dilemma
Mikel Arteta was not very happy with Thomas Partey for picking up a yellow card late in the win at the Santiago Bernabeu, which meant the defensive midfielder is ruled out tonight.
Arteta could opt to bring Mikel Merino back into midfield, but that would mean moving the Spaniard from his impressive work as a makeshift No 9, where he has not only been scoring goals but also dropping deep to link play and overrun opposing midfields. It would also mean Declan Rice might have to play in Partey’s defensive role, stifling Rice’s attacking influence.
With Merino in midfield, that would mean deploying Leandro Trossard as the central striker, and while Trossard has been in impressive form in recent weeks, he sometimes finds himself on the periphery in big games.
Another option is to keep Merino up front and bring in another central midfielder, like Myles Lewis-Skelly, with Oleksandr Zinchenko coming into the team at left-back, or Ben White filling in at right-back and Jurrien Timber moving over to the left.
Decisions, decisions for Arteta, but on the bright side at least it makes his team slightly harder for Luis Enrique to predict...
Arsenal team news
Thomas Partey is suspended for the first leg after his caution against Real Madrid, with Jorginho’s ongoing absence with a rib injury meaning Declan Rice may have to drop into a deeper role. Riccardo Calafiori could return to bolster Mikel Arteta’s defensive options on the bench. Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz remain out.
Arsenal v PSG
A place in the Champions League final is on the line as Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain battle over two legs, starting this evening at the Emirates Stadium.
Fresh from two famous European nights against Real Madrid, Mikel Arteta’s side will be full of confidence as they begin the last-four encounter.
With an alternative destination for the Premier League title now certain, Arsenal can throw full focus on to this competition as they seek the continental crown that eludes them.
They face a tough test against a transformed PSG side that showed glimpses of their brilliance against Aston Villa in the last eight despite a second-leg wobble.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments