Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Arsenal continue their Europa League campaign against PSV on Thursday and they will host the team at the Emirates.

Bukayo Saka is set to feature and the forward has been having an impressive season with Arsenal, helping them to remain top of the Premier League.

So it is no surprise that the Gunners are attempting to keep the England international at the club. Multiple reports have emerged this week that the English side are in advanced talks with Saka on extending his deal, which currently runs out in June 2024.

The Athletic reported Arsenal are prioritising contract talks with Saka, William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli.

But will the stars feature in the European fixture? And how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will take place on Thursday, 20 October at 6pm BST at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch?

The game will be available for fans to watch on BT Sport 1 and the fixture will also be available on BT’s website and app.

Team news

For Arsenal it is a similar story on the injury front with Emile Smith Rowe, Mohamed Elneny and Oleksandr Zinchenko all expected not to feature.

PSV, meanwhile, are injury stricken with a multitude of stars out of action for the fixture. Yorbe Vertessen, Ismael Saibari, Noni Madueke, Olivier Boscagli, Marco van Ginkel, Luuk de Jong and Mauro Junior are all unavailable for the match.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Turner; White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Vieira, Martinelli; Nketiah

PSV: Benitez; Mwene, Ramalho, Obispo, Max; Sangare, Gutierrez; Simons, Veerman, Gakpo; Til

Odds

Arsenal - 4/9

Draw - 7/2

PSV - 5/1

Prediction

Arsenal are on a good run of results and it would take a heruclian performance from PSV to down the Gunners with their momentum. Arteta’s side also have home advantage and so it is set to be another victorious night at the Emirates. Arsenal 3-1 PSV.