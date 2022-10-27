✕ Close Arteta rues missed chances as Arsenal are held at Southampton

Arsenal have already qualified for the next stage of the Europa League, but they can finish the job off and skip a play-off match if they earn at least a point against PSV Eindhoven this evening. The Gunners currently sit five points clear at the top of Group A and if they avoid defeat in the Netherlands, they are guaranteed to finish top of the group which will automatically send them through to the last-16.

Mikel Arteta’s side are in terrific form, unbeaten in nine matches, since a Premier League loss to Manchester United, although last time out they only managed to draw 1-1 with Southampton. Still, they have won every game in the Europa League this season and look determined to continue that run against a side they beat 1-0 at the Emirates last week. Their opponents were also beaten 4-2 in the Eredivisie at the weekend and will be focused on getting back to winning ways so the Gunners should expect a tough encounter with PSV tonight.

As he has done throughout this tournament, Arteta is expected to make a heap of changes to the starting XI and give playing time to the likes of Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah who will hopefully have their shooting boots on. Arsenal have scored just one goal in each of their last four matches which is a stat Arteta will be hoping his team improve on against their Dutch opponents.

