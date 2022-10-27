PSV vs Arsenal Europa League team news, line-ups and more tonight - live
Arsenal can secure top spot in Group A with a draw or better against PSV
Arsenal have already qualified for the next stage of the Europa League, but they can finish the job off and skip a play-off match if they earn at least a point against PSV Eindhoven this evening. The Gunners currently sit five points clear at the top of Group A and if they avoid defeat in the Netherlands, they are guaranteed to finish top of the group which will automatically send them through to the last-16.
Mikel Arteta’s side are in terrific form, unbeaten in nine matches, since a Premier League loss to Manchester United, although last time out they only managed to draw 1-1 with Southampton. Still, they have won every game in the Europa League this season and look determined to continue that run against a side they beat 1-0 at the Emirates last week. Their opponents were also beaten 4-2 in the Eredivisie at the weekend and will be focused on getting back to winning ways so the Gunners should expect a tough encounter with PSV tonight.
As he has done throughout this tournament, Arteta is expected to make a heap of changes to the starting XI and give playing time to the likes of Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah who will hopefully have their shooting boots on. Arsenal have scored just one goal in each of their last four matches which is a stat Arteta will be hoping his team improve on against their Dutch opponents.
Follow all the action as Arsenal travel to PSV in the Europa League:
Arteta wants to finish first
Mikel Arteta says that it is vitally important that his team finish top of Group A and avoid a play-off match to reach the last-16 as the competition is getting more difficult due to the quality of the teams dropping out of the Champions League.
"Last week we made the first step which was to qualify for the next round. We need to win because we want to finish first," he said.
"This competition is getting harder and harder, it looks like the next round is going to be extremely competitive. That’s why finishing first in the group and avoiding another two games is such an important thing for us."
Mikel Arteta has ‘no complaints’ after Southampton hold Arsenal to draw
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta felt his Premier League leaders contributed to their own undoing after surrendering a lead at Southampton to drop points for only the second time this season.
Granit Xhaka’s thumping early strike put the in-form Gunners ahead at St Mary’s but they faded and eventually had to settle for a 1-1 draw following Stuart Armstrong’s second-half equaliser.
The draw was the north London club’s first in 32 fixtures in all competitions, dating back to January, leaving them just two points above champions Manchester City and with plenty of regrets.
Gabriel Jesus wasted two golden chances to stretch Arsenal’s lead before the leveller, while he was also denied a first-half penalty after appearing to be hauled down by Duje Caleta-Car.
Stuart Armstrong equalised following Granit Xhaka’s opener for the Gunners
PSV vs Arsenal early team news and predicted line-ups
Ruud van Nistelrooy will be without Yorbe Vertessen, Marco van Ginkel, Ismael Saibari, Kjell Peersman and Olivier Boscagli for the visit of Arsenal.
A number of absent PSV players were fit to return to action in the reverse fixture last week, including Luuk de Jong, who could be brought in to the starting side after another appearance from the bench in the 4-2 defeat to Groningen at the weekend.
Arsenal’s squad appears in reasonable shape with Oleksandr Zinchenko moving closer to a return from his calf issue, though Mohamed Elneny and Emile Smith Rowe remain out.
Mikel Arteta has mixed and matched his squad in European competition this year and this should be another opportunity for the manager to give chances to those not currently in his first-choice eleven.
Predicted line-ups
PSV XI: Benitez; Mwene, Ramalho, Obispo, Max; Veerman, Sangare, Gutierrez; Simons, De Jong, Gakpo.
Arsenal XI: Turner; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Lokonga; Nelson, Vieira, Martinelli; Nketiah
PSV vs Arsenal
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Thursday’s Europa League action.
There are two big games this evening with Arsenal travelling to PSV Eindhoven needing just one point from the 5.45pm kick off to clinch top spot in Group A.
Manager Mikel Arteta will hope to use the game to regain his team’s winning momentum ahead of a Premier League trip to Nottingham Forest on Sunday. Should the Gunners win or draw in the Netherlands tonight they will qualify for the Europa League last-16 and avoid a play-off against one of the Champions League sides dropping into the competition.
Manchester United are second in Group E and trail Real Sociedad by three points. Erik ten Hag’s men host Sheriff Tiraspol at Old Trafford tonight with dedicated coverage of that game following the conclusion of Arsenal’s match versus PSV.
The Red Devils must match or better Sociedad’s result against Omonia Nicosia and then defeat the Spanish side in the final game week in order to finish first. If they fail to do so they will have to go through a play-off match in order to reach the last-16 and with teams like Juventus and Barcelona dropping out of the Champions League that will be no easy task. The first job though is to secure qualification to the next round and United still require a point to guarantee, at least, a second place finish.
