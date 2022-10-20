Arsenal vs PSV live stream: How to watch the Europa League fixture online and on TV
Everything you need to know about the fixture
Arsenal will host PSV in the Europa League on Thursday and there is one Gunners player who will want to make an impact in the match.
Kieran Tierney has been struggling for game time this season and the European match could be his time to shine with Oleksandr Zinchenko on the sidelines with injury. Former Arsenal star Nigel Winterburn has urged the Scotland international to leave a lasting impact during the game.
He told Ladbrokes Fanzone: “What’s the message that’s going to Kieran Tierney at the moment? As a player you want to feel as though you’re battling for your position; now is the time for Tierney to stand up and fight for his spot, and prove he’s the right man.
“I’d say watch this space because it’s a really intriguing battle to watch.”
But will Tierney play in the match and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.
When is it?
The match will take place on Thursday, 20 October at 6pm BST at the Emirates Stadium.
How can I watch?
The game will be available for fans to watch on BT Sport 1 and the fixture will also be available on BT’s website and app.
Team news
For Arsenal it is a similar story on the injury front with Emile Smith Rowe, Mohamed Elneny and Oleksandr Zinchenko all expected not to feature.
PSV, meanwhile, are injury stricken with a multitude of stars out of action for the fixture. Yorbe Vertessen, Ismael Saibari, Noni Madueke, Olivier Boscagli, Marco van Ginkel, Luuk de Jong and Mauro Junior are all unavailable for the match.
Predicted line-ups
Arsenal: Turner; White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Vieira, Martinelli; Nketiah
PSV: Benitez; Mwene, Ramalho, Obispo, Max; Sangare, Gutierrez; Simons, Veerman, Gakpo; Til
Odds
Arsenal - 4/9
Draw - 7/2
PSV - 5/1
Prediction
Arsenal are on a good run of results and it would take a heruclian performance from PSV to down the Gunners with their momentum. Arteta’s side also have home advantage and so it is set to be another victorious night at the Emirates. Arsenal 3-1 PSV.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies