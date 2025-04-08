Saka feeling fresh ahead of Madrid clash

Arsenal face a mighty test of their Champions League credentials as they begin their quarter-final tie against defending champions Real Madrid.

Domestic disappointment looms for Mikel Arteta’s side despite a slip-up for Liverpool on Sunday, with a draw against Everton preventing the London club from gaining particular ground on their title rivals. Focus appears to have shifted, though, to their continental campaign, and the trickiest of last-eight draws against this competition’s heavyweight club.

While they are not having it all their own way in La Liga with Barcelona top of the table, Real Madrid remain right among the favourites to win this competition having overcome city rivals Atletico in the round of 16. Slowing their potent forward line looks a tall task for a defence absent of a couple of key figures - though a makeshift Arsenal backline have frustrated Real Madrid before in this competition...

Follow all of the latest from the Emirates Stadium in our live blog below: