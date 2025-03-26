Is Arsenal v Real Madrid Women’s Champions League quarter-final on TV?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal will attempt to overturn Real Madrid’s two goal lead at the Emirates with a place in the Women’s Champions League semi-finals at stake.

The Gunners lost 2-0 in last week’s first leg in Madrid, with the pitch at the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium coming in for criticism as both teams struggled on the surface.

Renee Slegers’ side returned to winning ways with an impressive 4-0 win over Liverpool at the weekend and they will need a similar performance against the Spanish side.

But Real Madrid, who have never reached a Women’s Champions League semi-final, will be full of confidence after securing a first-ever victory over rivals and European champions Barcelona at the weekend.

Arsenal can have no complaints with the pitch at the Emirates but will need an early goal to feel they are still alive in the tie. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Arsenal vs Real Madrid?

The Champions League quarter-final will kick off at 8:00pm on Wednesday 26 March at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with live coverage beginning at 7.30pm GMT. A live stream will be available to subscribers via discovery+, or for free via Dazn’s YouTube channel.

What is the team news?

Lotte Wubben-Moy remains unavailable but Arsenal have no new injury concerns from the first leg. Chloe Kelly and Frida Maanum started the first leg on the bench but may come into the starting line-up at the Emirates.

Former Chelsea midfielder Melanie Leupolz suffered a knee injury in the first leg and will miss the remainder of the season. Caroline Weir scored two late goals in the win over Barcelona from the bench but should return to the starting line-up, along with Linda Caicedo and Olga Carmano.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Van Domselaar; Fox, Williamson, Catley, McCabe; Little, Caldentey; Kelly, Maanum, Foord; Russo

Real Madrid XI: Misa; Garcia, Mendez, Lakrar, Carmona; Angeldal, Toletti; Caicedo, Weir, Del Castillo; Brunn