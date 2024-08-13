Support truly

Arsenal’s new signing Rosa Kafaji has been described by her coach Jonas Eidevall as “one of the most exciting young talents in the world”.

The striker, who has joined the Gunners from Swedish club BK Häcken, has been bought in to replace Vivianne Miedema, who joined Manchester City on a free transfer earlier this summer.

“I’m delighted we’ve been able to bring Rosa to the club,” Eidevall told the club website, after securing Kafaji on a long-term deal.

“She’s one of the most exciting young talents in the world and I’ve been a keen admirer of her game for a number of years. She plays with a fearlessness beyond her age and I know she has the hunger and mentality it takes to realise her potential here with Arsenal.”

Despite only being 21, Kafaji has made over 100 senior appearances, after making her first-team debut for her hometown club AIK Football, at the age of 15.

Rosa Kafaji has played for Sweden, including against England ( Getty Images )

Last season she was BK Häcken’s top scorer, scoring 15 goals including four in a thrilling Women’s Champions League run, which saw Häcken beat Real Madrid twice on the way to the quarter-final stage.

“It feels amazing to join this club – I’m so happy to be here,” added Kafaji. “I had a very good feeling after speaking to Jonas and Clare (Wheatley) and it just feels right to be at Arsenal. I’m hungry to keep growing and I know this is the right place for me to do that and compete for the biggest trophies.

“I can’t wait to get started and walk out at Emirates Stadium in front of all our supporters.”

The new season kicks off on the weekend of 7 and 8 September, with Arsenal’s season opener versus Manchester City the pick of the fixtures.